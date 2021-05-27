Enticing early summer food and drink menus around town

Explore a new bar in Shan Kang Li, enjoy a champagne Sunday brunch with your furry friends and sample fresh menus to delight your taste buds.

Ti Gong

A Sunday brunch for you and your furry friends

Fifty 8° Grill of Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai has launched the "Drink Up!" Sunday brunch, featuring free-flow Perrier-Jouët Champagne and a special pet menu for your furry friends.



The pet-friendly venue has a great outdoor dining area where guests can enjoy a sumptuous brunch in breezy winds and sunshine, while pets can sprint and play freely on the lawn.

The brunch set includes a seafood platter, salads and desserts in sharing style, plus one item from the egg selection and one main course. The seafood platter features oysters, poached mussels, poached periwinkles, poached prawns and tuna tartare – perfect for pairing with champagne.

There are two salads to choose from, homemade chorizo sausages with aubergine caviar and cress salad -- a flavorful and rich mix -- and a refreshing heirloom tomato, watermelon and burrata salad. For eggs, in addition to the restaurant's signature eggs benedict, the fried egg with piperade, crouton and frisee is a delightful creation with a tender texture.

The main courses consists of fish, chicken, lamb and beef. The open steak sandwich on sourdough bread and corn-fed chicken are recommended.

For an additional cost, you can order a nutritious meal for your dog, with options including a salmon and sweet potato casserole with green bean bits, rice with salmon, carrots and peanut butter, meatballs and whole wheat linguine in broth and a special "quiche" made of beef, chicken, pork and eggs.

The brunch includes a free flow of Perrier-Jouët champagne, gin and tonic crafted with Monkey 47 dry gin and red and white wines.

Price: 788 yuan net (US$123.74) per person

Tel: 2082-9938

Address: 111 Pudong Rd S.

Ti Gong

Prepare for the crayfish season

Crayfish are addictive – it's hard to stop eating the flavorful red crustaceans, and the crayfish buffet is the perfect solution.



The Stage at the Westin Bund Center satisfies crayfish cravings with a special buffet featuring fresh crayfish cooked in 10 different flavors, served cold and hot. Options include rice wine, yellow curry, laksa, 13-spice hot broth, wok-fried with garlic and beer and Sichuan pepper.

What's more, the buffet offers other delectable offerings, including beef wellington from Monday to Thursday, lobster, French duck liver and slow-roasted bone-in beef rib-eye steak rotating on Fridays and Saturdays, in addition to regular delicacies such as sashimi, king crab legs and New Zealand mussels.

Dates: now through July 31, 6-9 pm

Price: 418 yuan (Monday-Thursday) and 458 yuan (Friday and Saturday) per person

Tel: 6103-5048

Address: 88 Henan Rd M.

New bar in Shan Kang Li

Mixologists Toyodome Naoki and Shinoda Tomohiro have opened a new bar in Shan Kang Li, Kaisha, serving both American- and Japanese-style cocktails with an upbeat vibe.



The space is divided into two sections, the American-style bar, The West, and Japanese-style Bar Higashi, both the space and menu for which were designed with individual concepts to present guests a unique cocktail experience.

Kaisha is closed on Tuesdays, advanced booking is not available for The West, and reservations for Bar Higashi can be made one day in advance.

Tel: 6273-0323

Address: No.107, Bldg 3, 358 Kangding Rd

New Menu at Jade on 36

French restaurant Jade on 36 in Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai has introduced a spring and summer menu highlighting the essence of French cuisine.



With a philosophy of "culinary art carries a strong belief in respecting the authenticity of its various cuisines, and mastering techniques with seasonal products from sustainable and organic resources," executive chef Olivier Pistre has emphasized modern French cooking in the new menu collection.

His new signature dishes include seared Spanish king carabinero with marinated and confit tomato, homemade fermented yogurt, tomato tea and head jus, Dutch milk-fed veal tenderloin served with confit potatoes, onion cream, sweet pea ragout, smoked ham cloud and veal jus and seared lamb loin with herbs crust – made with extra tender Ningxia salt lake lamb.

For dessert, there's the New Zealand organic manuka honey featuring honey-comb crispy dentelle, Greek yogurt and bergamot and honey wine ice cream is a seasonal must-try.

Address: 33 Fucheng Rd

Ti Gong

Sugar-free chocolates and sweet treats

Bengtang has opened a new shop in BFC mall, serving sugar-free chocolates, desserts, beverages and gelato that will satisfy your sweet cravings without the guilty feeling of sugar.



The fresh chocolates, which are a form of ganache, have a creamy and cloud-like texture, complemented with a hint of bitterness from the cocoa. Bengtang's signature fresh chocolates contain 85 percent cocoa with no granulated sugar, which means lower calories in every bite. The fresh chocolates are available in an array of flavors, from matcha to rose and raspberry.

Bengtang also serves sugar-free hot chocolate made of chocolates with 85 percent cocoa content.

Address: 89 Dongmen Rd