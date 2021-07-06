Discover a land of Latin food, drinks and music

LatinLand is a new destination in the Jing'an Temple area for an evening of Latin food, drinks and music.

It's on the second floor of Wheelock Square, above the Shanghai Brew House. LatinLand was opened by the people who host LatinLand festivals and events and the Bourbon Group (Shanghai Brew House, Bourbon Cookhouse).

It is a strong Latin-themed space integrating restaurant, lounge and club, with Latin music played all night long. The entrance is designed with a beachy theme, complete with projections of waves to emulate the incoming tide at your feet. The beachside lounge chairs are placed under straw umbrellas to give a complete beachside vibe.



Yang Di / SHINE

Inside the restaurant, a big screen shows the beauty and cultures of Latin countries, from the splendid Inca ruins Machu Picchu to the legendary pyramids of Mexico.

The Latin food here is mostly Colombian, developed by group chef Hugo Rodriguez and head chef Hugo Sazon. There's a heavy focus on deep-frying and meats are popular.

Bandeja paisa (138 yuan) is probably the most popular Colombian dish, originally from the Andean region of the country where the people are called "Paisas." It is a heavy meal traditionally served on a big, oval platter and intended to be eaten for lunch. Here, the platter comes with many ingredients, including Chicharron (pork fat), ground beef, chorizo, stewed red beans, avocado, rice, fried plantain, arepa and a fried egg.

Chicharron de Cerdo (58 yuan), Colombian-style fried pork belly, is a typical Colombian dish – a crisp crackling on top, a fat layer beneath and succulent meat. Patacones (52 yuan/four pieces) – fried green plantain chips – are served in restaurants all over Colombia as a side. Here, the patacones are served with hogao sauce, a typical Colombian dipping sauce mixing tomatoes, onions, coriander, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper.



Yang Di / SHINE

Empanada de Colombia, Chicken (62 yuan) are prepared with corn flour and fried, stuffed with shredded chicken. The bright green aji verde sauce served on the side adds spice.

There are many fried options to start off the night, along with a Latin cocktail. These are followed by the grilled items that grace almost every table. For first-time visitors, try the Picada (188 yuan), a meat platter to share that includes house-made chorizo, blood sausage, grilled picanha, chicharron, potato, arepas, corn and homemade sauces.

It is the perfect sampler of LatinLand's favorite grills.

Info

Opening hours: 5pm-10:30pm

Tel: 6215-3076

Address: 2/F, Wheelock Square, 1717 Nanjing Rd W.

Average price: 200 yuan