﻿
Feature / Taste

Makeover brings a whole new Italian flavor

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  15:22 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0
After a year and a half in operation, Italo underwent a facelift and took a new approach – an Italian trattoria where friends and family can savor excellent trattoria food.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  15:22 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0

After a year and a half in operation, Italo underwent a facelift and took a new approach – an Italian trattoria where friends and family can savor excellent trattoria food developed by their new chef Lucky Lasagna.

The 350-square-meter space on the upper floor of the Funkadeli building on Fumin Road references the style and sensibilities of 1920s Milan. Venetian terrazzo marble floor tiles and brushed brass dominate the bar while customized furnishings and Fortunato Depero-inspired artworks complete the look. The seating has been re-arranged to give a more chilled feeling.

Italo rebranded itself by launching a whole new menu and brought in Roman-native chef Lucky Lasagna (who is also a tattoo artist) to head the kitchen. Sebastian Dallee is now the group GM and comes from Heritage by Madison.

Makeover brings a whole new Italian flavor
Yang Di / SHINE

Beef carpaccio

The new team definitely did an amazing job to present perfectly executed trattoria favorites to Italian food lovers. Each dish respects the classic trattoria recipe yet a modern touch elevates the experience with a pleasant surprise.

The menu changes every 15 days and there are a few off-menu plates as well. The team will follow the seasons and use fresh seasonal products.

For example, the carpacci selection is created for the current season when diners look for fresh, raw seasoned seafood and meats.

From this section, the classic Beef carpaccio (88 yuan) is not to be missed. Although this classic appetizer is available in every Italian restaurant, Italo's version is one of the best I've tried in Shanghai. Fine slices of beef tenderloin are topped with parmigiana reggiano cheese chips, sun-dried tomatoes, capers and a dash of dill oil.

Makeover brings a whole new Italian flavor
Yang Di / SHINE

Whole snapper "steamed in bag" with baby potatoes

Vitello Tonnato (68 yuan), another Italian classic from the northeastern region of Piemonte, was excellently executed and beats most of the Italian spots in town. The ingredients are top quality and it only costs 68 yuan.

Order with their Schiacciata (12 yuan) – flat bread flavored with fresh herbs. You can dip some of the crusty bread into the tuna sauce from the Vitello Tonnato.

Makeover brings a whole new Italian flavor
Yang Di / SHINE

 Linguine alle vongole 

Pastas and mains all look attractive but the most memorable was the Whole snapper "steamed in bag" with baby potatoes (228 yuan). The fish is presented in a sealed paper bag and when the paper bag is opened, the irresistible herbal fragrance comes out and the beautiful snapper as a whole is revealed. The meat is extremely tender and the taste is enhanced by a beautiful mixture of Mediterranean herbs, olives, capers and lemons.

Info

Opening hours: 5:30pm-midnight (Sunday to Thursday); 5:30pm-2am (Friday, Saturday)

Tel: 6027-9127

Address: 2/F, 291 Fumin Rd

Average price: 250 yuan (US$38.72)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     