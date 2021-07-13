Thai paradise brings in a touch of France

A new French bistro is taking over part of the charming villa and garden that houses one of the city's longest standing Thai restaurants Coconut Paradise.

It's part of Lost Heaven Group's new strategy to welcome the new French bistro brand Poz inside their existing locations, with the first one opened on Fumin Road and later in both Lost Heaven buildings on Gaoyou Road and on the Bund.

Pierre Weyland partners with Lost Heaven and brings his know-how to this new French concept with a twist.

Half of the garden and the first level of the villa have been turned into Poz dining areas.



Yang Di / SHINE

There is also a small bar area near the entrance. The shaded garden is such a charming spot for summer dining with a leisurely and chilled vacation feel while the indoor area is furbished nicely with windows painted in green that gives a refreshing look to the rather old space.

The menu is definitely French but some creative touches are presented either in the presentations or food preparations.

For example, the flamed frog legs is a show.

The last step of preparation is presented in front of the guest with a hot pan and a bottle of Pastis. The anise liquor poured all over the frog legs on the hot pan gives a flame and a herbaceous flavor to the dish. It is a traditional dish from Weyland's hometown of Marais Poitevin, a region of marshes, canals and rivers in west France.



Yang Di / SHINE

Diced beef (110 yuan) is Poz's special version on the classic beef tartare. Inspired by Nam Tok Neauh (waterfall beef salad), a popular Thai dish of grilled beef, a mixture of Thai dressings and herbs (Thai basil, fish sauce, roasted glutinous Thai rice, lime, chili padi) are used to bring a tropical taste. It's a very tasty appetizer ideal for the hot season.



Yang Di / SHINE

Another dish showing the team's creative side is the Chicken cordon bleu roulade (108 yuan). Traditionally French cordon blue is a chicken breast stuffed with cheese and ham.

The team upgraded slightly by firstly smashing the chicken breast, changing the ham to bacon to give it a nice smokey flavor and add a layer of rich fatty goodness.

Mushroom is also added to give it enough moisture to keep the roll juicy and a blend of three cheeses to give it the right kick.

Info

Opening hours: 5pm-10pm

Tel: 191-2197-3174

Address: 38 Fumin Rd

Average price: 220 yuan (US$30.89)