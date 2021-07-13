Korean barbecue is all the rage in the city

Korean barbecue is all the rage in the city.

Following the success of Botong Sikdang, a cool concept that breaks with stereotypes of Korean barbecue, we've seen a few more barbecue concepts that play with a gimmick.

Pork Office by Bar Flow is one. It's a two-floor, small-scale restaurant dedicated to Korean barbecue with a focus on everything pork.

Fake pork parts hang from the ceiling at the entrance and the interior design is cool and fun with unexpected details that make you laugh.



Yang Di / SHINE

As the name suggests, the menu is centered around pork. They serve Korean-style pork barbecue, accompanied by banchan (side dishes).

On each table there is a metal pan, where attentive staff come to your table and grill pork to perfection. You can pick different platters according to the number of diners and preferences.

One must-try is their pork belly, either original flavor or the rosemary marinated version, at 88 yuan. It has been served together with Korean greens and kimchi. I've also tried the pork neck but found it less satisfactory than the belly. Adventurous diners can also try the pork tongue or the special part of pork snout.

The restaurant offers a few Korean snacks from grilled cheese rice cake, cheese pork chop, to kimchi waffle and tuna onigiri (rice ball).



Yang Di / SHINE

A selection of soft drinks and alcohol are imported from South Korea. The Korean soft drinks offer different options, nothing terribly sweet, along with a heavy showing for fruit-flavored drinks. I particularly liked the rice-flavored drink that tastes like an entire pan of stovetop-cooked rice, sweetened with rice syrup, paired with a gentle creaminess. The restaurant doesn't take reservations and you usually don't have to wait on weekday evenings.

Info

Opening hours: 11am-2pm, 5:30pm-10pm

Tel: 134-8611-2123

Address: 600 Shaanxi Rd N.

Average price: 160 yuan

