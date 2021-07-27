﻿
Feature / Taste

Fireplace-style food for friends and family

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Kelvin Chai, formerly the executive chef of Mercato, recently launched his own project: Caminetto.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0

Kelvin Chai, formerly the executive chef of Mercato, recently launched his own project: Caminetto.

His modern Italian bistro is hidden inside the new office and lifestyle hub – The Roof – which is sprinkled with plants everywhere.

The modern-but-relaxed interior of Caminetto features a posh, open-view kitchen in the middle of the space, representing a "caminetto" (fireplace) that friends and families all sit around for good food and chats.

Chai named his restaurant "Caminetto" because he wanted to create a warm, friendly space – nothing pretentious, just chill with food and laughter.

With a long culinary background, the Shanghai native brings his very own style and unusual approach toward Italian fare.

Fireplace-style food for friends and family
Courtesy of Caminetto / Ti Gong

The interior of Caminetto features a posh, open-view kitchen in the middle of the space.

The priority is the fresh ingredients.

The chef personally picks some of the best local ingredients instead of the classic imported ones – such as the Majiagou celery from Qingdao, Shandong Province, as well as native baby cabbages and crayfish.

The creative use of the local ingredients together with classic Italian cooking techniques bring out surprising results.

I started off with appetizer of octopus and potato foam. The presentation is appealing with curls of octopus, a handful of capers and smoked paprika on top of the potato foam. I loved their potato foam with its light, smooth consistency, and each ingredient contributed to a super-balanced flavor.

Fireplace-style food for friends and family
Yang Di / SHINE

Silk handkerchiefs, pesto, fresh ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoe

The plate of silk handkerchiefs, pesto, fresh ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes came next. The homemade fresh and delicate pasta squares are thin and silky, made in a similar way to lasagne and are paired with pesto, punctuated with ricotta and cherry tomatoes. The result is a refreshing pasta plate ideal for summer.

The custom-made wood-fired brick oven that stands proud inside the open kitchen shows Caminetto's dedication for good pizzas. The pizzas are definitely not following the true Neapolitan pizza rules but the fun combinations of the toppings are tempting to try.

Fireplace-style food for friends and family
Yang Di / SHINE

Octopus and potato foam 

Info

Opening hours: 6pm-10pm

Tel: 171-2667-7323

Address: G06-07, The Roof, 458 Madang Rd

Average price: 360 yuan (US$55.59)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     