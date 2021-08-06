Feature / Taste

French elegance, Japanese grills and traditional Cantonese delights

From an aromatic coffee in the morning to the guilty pleasure of a late night wagyu beef grill.
Pain Chaud opens Two ITC shop

French-style bakery and café Pain Chaud has opened the new Two ITC store to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

The new shop is located in the bustling Xujiahui District with a design inspired by French elegance and modernity. It features a warm tone of white, olive green and light red bricks, plus vintage tiles and unique lighting to create an ideal space for relaxation.

The Two ITC store will serve delicious croissants, freshly baked breads, aromatic coffee and delightful patisserie in line with the neighborhood's French lifestyle.

Pain Chaud is also launching its first mooncake collection for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, combining French romance and Chinese tradition.

Address: L1-103, 160 Gongcheng Rd

Tel: 6428-3810

Ti Gong

Pain Chaud's new Two ITC store in Xujiahui District

Kanpai Classic opens new restaurant in Lujiazui

Known for its fine Japanese yakiniku cuisine, Kanpai Classic has opened its second Shanghai restaurant at IFC Mall in Lujiazui.

In contrast to the classic style of its Bund branch, Kanpai Classic's new space is inspired by oriental culture and modern flair, with an upbeat bar and cozy private dining rooms.

Kanpai Classic sources premium dry-aged beef transported fresh in refrigeration from the best farms. No frozen meat is used. The wagyu beef used in the restaurant is graded M8-9 and above. It is professionally cut and grilled with perfect seasoning.

The restaurant also has an extensive sake collection, with exclusive imports that cannot be found elsewhere.

Address: L336, IFC Mall, 8 Century Ave

Tel: 177-2148-7929

Ti Gong

Kanpai Classic opens its second restaurant in Shanghai.

Tang Qi: new Japanese grill

The bustling Shaanxi Road South now has a new Japanese grill, Tang Qi, which serves premium quality seafood, beef and meat alongside fine sakes and delicious yakitori.

Tang Qi's entrance features a big moon perfect for snapping a photo. There are also intimate private dining rooms, for guests to enjoy their favorite playlist via Bluetooth, plus several booths and bar seating.

The meat menu at Tang Qi is worth the visit, especially the premium wagyu beef. The assorted wagyu beef platter (688 yuan) includes five different cuts, from sirloin to short ribs. The thick cut beef tongue (128 yuan) is not to be missed. For seafood lovers, the seafood platter (458 yuan) includes fresh squid, oysters, abalone and prawns.

Tang Qi has an extensive salt menu, perhaps the only one in town, to complement the fine, sumptuous grilled meats and seafood. Guests can choose from the sea salt from Cyprus, Himalayan pink salt, Iceland volcanic black salt, red salt from Hawaii, smoked salt from Denmark and more.

Tang Qi starts to serve yakitori, the Japanese-style skewered chicken, from 10 p.m. every day. The price for chicken skewers is quite affordable at 15 yuan per skewer; parts offered include chicken thigh, wing, liver, gizzard, skin, heart. Dishes like beef tongue, wagyu teriyaki and shrimp are slightly more expensive.

Address: 4/F, 90 Shaanxi Rd S

Tel: 5459-1917

Li Anlan / SHINE

Tang Qi features wagyu beef ribs.

Yichunyuan: authentic Cantonese cuisine

Yichunyuan is celebrating traditional Cantonese cuisine with a new menu that honors original recipes, techniques and flavors but adds modern fusion creations to excite the taste buds.

Highlights include braised fish maw stuffed with shrimp paste, squid paste in crunchy sea cucumber and suckling pig with snakehead fish roe. For a staple meal, check out the sizzling and rich black truffle fried rice with roasted goose.

Address: 2/F, 98 Wanping Rd S

Tel: 6486-0670

