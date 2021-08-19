Feature / Taste

A modern take on traditional Taiwanese hotpot

Yang Di
Yang Di
  18:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0
Taiwan's night market snacks, bubble tea and steamed soup dumplings are sources of pride for foodies, but another food category wins the praises of local diners as well: hotpot.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  18:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0

Taiwan's night market snacks, bubble tea and steamed soup dumplings are sources of pride for foodies, but another food category wins the praises of local diners as well: hotpot.

Ao House Hotpot is a Taiwanese-style hotpot chain known for high-quality meat and vegetables in a variety of soup bases.

The company recently launched a sister brand – Ao Lab Hotpot – inside Westgate Mall, retaining the chain's signature soup bases and food items but introducing an elevated dining experience.

This enhanced experience translates to a more modern-looking interior, cool graphics, fun presentations and a wider selection of cuisine.

A modern take on traditional Taiwanese hotpot
Yang Di / SHINE

Ao Lab Hotpot is famous for its authentic spicy broth packed with duck blood curd and tofu, cooked in the broth for many hours.

The hotpot chain is famous for its authentic spicy broth packed with duck blood curd and tofu, cooked in the broth for many hours. Blood curd is commonly made from duck blood, and the solidified blood resembles the silky texture of tofu. It's definitely the signature ingredient for Taiwanese-style hotpot, as the blood curd can absorb the broth's strong flavors, which many palates find irresistible.

At Ao Lab, the spicy hotpot with duck blood and tofu is still a must try, but the kitchen has created five varieties of soup bases all competing for attention. Diners can sample multiple broths in the yuanyang pot, a hotpot split in two for different broths.

In addition to spicy broth, the soy milk mushroom pot is another Ao Lab signature – a creamy and savory broth with ingredients such as soy milk, coconut cream, home-made tofu and duck blood bean curd. This is a good choice for those who favor flavorful but less spicy broth. A bowl of broth is a great way to start a meal before tossing in meat and seafood.

A modern take on traditional Taiwanese hotpot
Yang Di / SHINE

The meat selection runs from premium Australian beef to well-selected lamb and pork.

The meat selection at Ao Lab runs from premium Australian beef to well-selected lamb and pork at wallet-friendly prices.

The condiment bar sits in the center of the restaurant, because making the perfect sauce is critical for the hot pot experience. Ao Lab shares its secret tips for making a special sauce for each soup base.

Service here is noteworthy. Servers frequently change the plates, top up soup and fill in free-flow duck blood and tofu.

Chinese people love hotpot because the act of eating it requires diners to communicate, interact and enjoy one another's company.

Info

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Address: 5/F, Westgate Mall, 1038 Nanjing Rd W.

Tel: 6210-7768

Average price: 140 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     