﻿
Feature / Taste

Classic or fried, the explosive flavors of yuanzi are a year-round treat

Sarah Markmann
  15:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0
Sweet dumplings dish is a Chinese New Year staple for sharing with family but restaurants offer their own variations.
Sarah Markmann
  15:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0

Yuanzi is traditionally enjoyed on the 1st and 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and has become one of my most cherished treats. Even though the dish is meant to be eaten during Chinese New Year, it can also be enjoyed at any time of the year. I usually eat it for breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or as dessert after dinner. This dish is particularly worth mentioning because one of the ingredients highlights a disparity between Chinese and Western cooking, which I will discuss later.

One way to describe yuanzi is as chewy glutinous rice balls. The direct translation for yuan is round. The inside of the yuanzi consists of crushed-up black sesame seeds with sugar. The yuanzi is served in a bowl, typically either with water or red bean paste soup. It is also typically eaten in a small bowl with a deep spoon. The translation for yuanzi is Chinese sweet dumplings.

The first time I tried it with black sesame was on the first day of Chinese New Year at my boyfriend James' house. I remember biting into it and enjoying the soft outside texture, as well as the explosive flavors of the black sesame on the inside. I recall James' dad, Jason, telling me the reason why Chinese people eat this dish during Chinese New Year. He explained that it is eaten during this time because yuanzi means getting together, and Chinese New Year is for people to go home and get together with family.

Classic or fried, the explosive flavors of <i>yuanzi </i>are a year-round treat

Illustration by Rachel Yu

After trying this dish for the first time and falling in love with it, I asked James' mom, "can I eat this after Chinese New Year too, or can it only be eaten during the holiday?" She smiled and replied, "of course, you can eat it any time!" I was happy to hear that I could enjoy this dish year-round.

A time that I tried a unique version of this dish was at a restaurant called Maurya Sichuan Cuisine 孔雀. One night I was eating dinner with James and his family at this restaurant. I thought it would be like any other Chinese restaurant we have been to but was pleasantly shocked when a certain dish came to our table. At first glance, I did not know what the dish was, however, Jason explained to me that I would love it because it is fried yuanzi. I was surprised, to say the least, because I didn't even know this dish existed. As I took my first bite, I was astonished at how something could taste even better than the classic yuanzi.

While reflecting on this dish, I realized that sesame is used quite a bit in Chinese cooking, but is not commonly used in Western cooking. Sesame has lots of forms, and the one most commonly used in many Chinese households is arguably sesame oil. Chinese dishes will usually have the original form of sesame (either black or white) sprinkled on top of dishes.

From trying different forms of yuanzi, I realized that Chinese people will usually eat it at home but restaurants will typically serve xiaoyuanzi, which is a smaller version of yuanzi. I wonder what other forms there are that I can try?

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     