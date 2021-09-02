Feature / Taste

A taste of Guizhou cuisine in downtown Shanghai

Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:58 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Shan Shi Liu is a Guizhou restaurant in downtown Shanghai, offering signature dishes from the multi-minority province in southwestern China.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:58 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0

Shan Shi Liu is a Guizhou restaurant in downtown Shanghai, offering signature dishes from the multi-minority province in southwestern China.

The cuisine of Guizhou Province, known as Qian cuisine, is commonly sour and spicy, and its culinary culture if firmly rooted in homestyle cooking.

Located on Maoming Road N, the restaurant is packed at night and on weekends, and a long queue is often seen outside. It's evident that locals are keen to try out the special regional food, and have an appetite for sour and spicy dishes.

The menu is well designed with detailed explanations on signature dishes and regional ingredients. Kaili sour soup fish is a definite crowd pleaser, priced at 108 yuan for a small portion.

A taste of Guizhou cuisine in downtown Shanghai
Yang Di / SHINE

Kaili sour soup fish

Sour soup is an integral part of Guizhou cuisine, embodying the region's distinctive flavors. The spicy broth with a sour kick keeps you pining for more.

The sour soup fish is a famous dish from the city of Kaili, and traditionally a Miao (minority) delicacy. It features the fermented, sour sensations that are the driving force behind Kaili's local food. The red sour soup at Shan Shi Liu is made of fermented wild tomatoes, featuring a vibrant red color and strong flavors. I found the soup to be less sour than the ones I've tried in Guizhou Province. The kitchen might adjust the flavors based on the local flavor profile.

A taste of Guizhou cuisine in downtown Shanghai
Yang Di / SHINE

Huaxi beef rice noodles

Huaxi beef rice noodles are another specialty of the region. A bowl of rice noodles is a common breakfast for the locals. The noodle soup is made of ox bone and beef, with a blend of diced beef, coriander, and sour cabbage mixed in to create an irresistible flavor. Red chili powder comes on the side for those who prefer an extra spicy taste.

Other offerings include Guizhou spicy chicken, cured meat platter, tofu with spicy oil and Weining potato cake, all of which are good intros to the province's culinary culture.

Info

Opening hours: 11:30am-2pm, 5pmj-10pm

Address: Unit 304, No. 16, Lane 281 Maoming Rd N.

Tel: 13918306271

Average price: 150 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     