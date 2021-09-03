Feature / Taste

Spanish fuses with Japanese at Malabar 2.0

Yang Di
Yang Di
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Leading the way in Wuding Road's food and beverage revival is Sakaba Malabar, a restaurant offering creative Spanish tapas blended with Japanese cuisine.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Spanish fuses with Japanese at Malabar 2.0
Courtesy of Sakaba Malabar / Ti Gong

The interior of Sakaba Malabar is sleek, with a central U-shaped bar providing a fun interplay between diners, servers and the kitchen.

Leading the way in Wuding Road's food and beverage revival is Sakaba Malabar, a restaurant offering creative Spanish tapas blended with Japanese cuisine.

The recently opened eatery is in the same space Malabar occupied. After nine years in business, the team behind Malabar decided to give it a fresh look and brand new food and drinks menu.

The interior design is sleek, with an earthy, cool palette with a central U-shaped bar providing a fun interplay between diners, servers and the kitchen. This is where up to 20 guests can enjoy dishes prepared in a semi-open kitchen at the end of the room. The rest of the space can accommodate another 20 diners.

Spanish fuses with Japanese at Malabar 2.0
Courtesy of Sakaba Malabar / Ti Gong

Miso Caliente

It's the kind of restaurant that dazzles you with shiny ideas, but also a place you can visit with friends and get lost in conversation.

The executive chef is Juan Campos, also of RAW Eatery. Here, Campos raises his game by blending vibrant flavors from Spain with Japanese finesse, bringing together two cultures that share respect for high-quality products and the social role of dining. Each plate is exquisitely designed and beautifully presented.

It can't be denied that tapas should be paired with a few specially curated cocktails. The cocktails are developed by master mixologist Yao Lu, owner of one of Asia's 50 Best Cocktail Bars – Union Trading Co – who also incorporates the same Spanish-Japanese fusion philosophy in his creations. Starting off with either the Horchata Milk Punch, where sherry brandy dips into a smooth concoction with golden rice, almonds, cinnamon and clarified milk, or Miso Caliente, blended scotch whisky mixed with red miso paste, honey, lemon, chili tincture and nori seaweed, is highly recommended.

Spanish fuses with Japanese at Malabar 2.0
Yang Di / SHINE

Japanese-style escabeche mackerel

The tapas menu features a slew of interesting dishes. The blue fin tuna tartar features cubes of blue fin tuna adorned with ikura and grilled foie gras, all sitting on a homemade teriyaki sauce. Japanese-style escabeche mackerel is another favorite, with large pieces of mackerel standing above crunchy marinated pickles cured into an "escabeche" sauce (escabeche is a common Basque technique for marinating a dish in an acidic vinaigrette). The use of Sichuan green pepper adds a ticklish feeling to the tongue.

Spanish fuses with Japanese at Malabar 2.0
Yang Di / SHINE

Baked crab "Taxangurro Donostiarra" with sake infused foie gras

The tapas journey continues with the traditional Basque baked crab recipe "Txangurro Donostiarra," but here Campos spins it with a Japanese touch by adding sake-infused foie gras on top, which provides an umami twist.

Freshly cooked "tortilla de patatas" with black aioli is the kind of dish you eat as you talk and soon realize, looking down at the very last bites, that you'll miss it when it's gone. The same is true of Spain's most popular rice dish Seafood Paella, which comes with a mini size.

General Manager Anup Rajbhandari can help you choose the perfect drink to pair with your meal. In addition to the vast wine list, diners can enjoy a careful selection of sake in a wine glass – a wink to real aficionados.

Info

Opening hours: 5:30pm-1am (Sunday-Thursday); 5:30pm-2am (Friday-Saturday)

Tel: 5237-3085

Address: 1081 Wuding Rd

Average price: 300 yuan (US$46.45)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     