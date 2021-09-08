Burger Month a sinful celebration for carnivores

Craving a juicy burger? Shanghai Burger Month has you covered.

Hosted by Rachel Gouk, founder of Nomfluence food and drink blog, 12 restaurants in the city will offer 12 unique burgers throughout September.

Guests can grab an official Shanghai Burger Month passport at any of the participating venues, and collect stamps from eight restaurants to enter a lucky draw for cash prizes of up to 2,000 yuan (US$309.6) and vouchers worth 1,000 yuan (from Liquid Laundry, The Cannery, Green Common, Heritage by Madison and Highline).

In addition, you'll get a free bottle of Curtice Brothers sauce for every participating burger ordered while supplies last.

Here are some burgers to look out for during Shanghai Burger Month.

A.K.A. Asian Craft: the Dilligaf Burger (118 yuan), a monster created especially for burger month with a hearty beef patty, mac and cheese lava patty, bacon, cheddar and beef chili sauce – served with shoestring fries.

Cuivre: Mike on the Extra Blue (118 yuan), a blue cheese burger with an Australian beef patty, onion confit and homemade bacon – served with fries that can be upgraded to truffle or sweet potato fries for an additional 10 yuan. Plus, if you order it on Mondays between 5:30pm and 9:30pm, you'll receive a complimentary cocktail.

Green Common: Moving Mountains Cashew Burger (72 yuan), a vegan burger with a Moving Mountains vegan patty, vegan burger bun, red bell pepper cashew sauce, lettuce, tomato and coriander – served with a side salad.

For more information, please visit www.nomfluence.com.