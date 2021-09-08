﻿
Feature / Taste

Burger Month a sinful celebration for carnivores

﻿ Li Anlan
Li Anlan
  16:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Craving a juicy burger? Shanghai Burger Month has you covered.
﻿ Li Anlan
Li Anlan
  16:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

Craving a juicy burger? Shanghai Burger Month has you covered.

Hosted by Rachel Gouk, founder of Nomfluence food and drink blog, 12 restaurants in the city will offer 12 unique burgers throughout September.

Guests can grab an official Shanghai Burger Month passport at any of the participating venues, and collect stamps from eight restaurants to enter a lucky draw for cash prizes of up to 2,000 yuan (US$309.6) and vouchers worth 1,000 yuan (from Liquid Laundry, The Cannery, Green Common, Heritage by Madison and Highline).

In addition, you'll get a free bottle of Curtice Brothers sauce for every participating burger ordered while supplies last.

Here are some burgers to look out for during Shanghai Burger Month.

A.K.A. Asian Craft: the Dilligaf Burger (118 yuan), a monster created especially for burger month with a hearty beef patty, mac and cheese lava patty, bacon, cheddar and beef chili sauce – served with shoestring fries.

Cuivre: Mike on the Extra Blue (118 yuan), a blue cheese burger with an Australian beef patty, onion confit and homemade bacon – served with fries that can be upgraded to truffle or sweet potato fries for an additional 10 yuan. Plus, if you order it on Mondays between 5:30pm and 9:30pm, you'll receive a complimentary cocktail.

Green Common: Moving Mountains Cashew Burger (72 yuan), a vegan burger with a Moving Mountains vegan patty, vegan burger bun, red bell pepper cashew sauce, lettuce, tomato and coriander – served with a side salad.

For more information, please visit www.nomfluence.com.

Burger Month a sinful celebration for carnivores
Ti Gong

The Dilligaf Burger from A.K.A. Asian Craft

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     