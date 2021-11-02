Unadulterated indulgence without lifting a finger

Grilled meat isn't an unfamiliar concept in Shanghai. You'll find throngs of people waiting in line outside plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants or local venues.

However, yakiniku eateries tend to use more expensive meats like wagyu, as the main focus of the cuisine is to draw out the natural flavor of the meat and ensure melt-in-your-mouth indulgence.

Daimu Yakiniku is a premium new yakiniku spot in the center of the city, where you can experience unadulterated indulgence in some of the finest beef.

Located on the fifth floor of luxury mall Plaza 66, the restaurant is housed in a thoughtfully decorated space. It features a variety of quality-sourced meat and seafood, creative appetizers and delicious rice dishes. It's the place to go if you don't trust yourself with cooking. Each table has one dedicated employee who grills the meat you order right in front of you, so you'll get to taste different cuts of meat in their full glory.

Wagyu beef is divided into more than a dozen parts, and each part has a different cutting and eating method. Each cut is of premium quality, with savory flavors and smooth textures.

The menu features a wide selection of cuts, from wagyu beef tongue, marbled wagyu short rib and thin-cut wagyu beef chuck with finger lime to thin-cut diaphragm and thick-cut wagyu beef brisket. If you aren't sure what to order, the wagyu beef platter with four different wagyu varieties is priced at 968 yuan. Much of the enjoyment of yakiniku comes from appreciating the wide range of textures and flavors it has to offer.

My favorite was the thin-cut wagyu beef chuck with finger lime, two pieces of which were 298 yuan. The attentive staff prepared the cuts on the grill, and wrapped finger lime inside each piece to maximize taste. Finger lime is Australia's native "caviar," and considered the most interesting and beautiful type of citrus. Cut open a ripe finger lime and it spills perfectly round juice vesicles that look just like opalescent caviar.

In addition to grilled meats, the menu also includes premium wagyu beef creatively incorporated into sea urchin, wagyu tart, mixed raw beef with avocado and grilled marbled wagyu beef sushi.

Info

Opening hours: 11:30am-1:30pm; 5pm-9pm

Tel: 5273-6661

Address: 5/F, Plaza 66, 1266 Nanjing Rd W.

Average price: 600 yuan