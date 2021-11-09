﻿
Feature / Taste

'Made in Greece' wine event raises the spirits

SHINE
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Select Chinese wine importers, wine tasters and importers of Greek wine, who are taking part in the CIIE, took part in the gala dinner.
SHINE
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
'Made in Greece' wine event raises the spirits

Aiming to promote Greek wine in the highly competitive Chinese market, a wine event was held in Shanghai on Tuesday night.

Select Chinese wine importers, professional wine tasters, as well as importers of Greek wine, who are taking part in the ongoing 4th China International Import Expo, participated in the "Made in Greece" Wine, Beverage & Spirits Gala Dinner.

The event was sponsored by Enterprise Greece, the official investment and trade promotion agency of Greece, and organized in collaboration with the Consulate General of Greece in Shanghai.

Addressing the 40 guests of the event, Consul General of Greece in Shanghai Vasileios Koniakos referred to the millennia-long tradition of Greek winemaking and the 300 indigenous varieties of Greek grape.

He also stressed that the event was combining the presentation of select Greek high-quality wines by the Chinese Master of Wine (MW), Gus Zhu, with fine tastes not only of Greek but also Chinese gastronomy, so as to highlight the unique food-pairing features of Greek wines.

'Made in Greece' wine event raises the spirits

Vasileios Koniakos, consul general of Greece in Shanghai, gives a speech to open the wine event.

A video message by Betty Alexandropoulou, executive director and member of board of Enterprise Greece, was screened at the event.

Alexandropoulou talked about the important role played by the CIIE in promoting exports of Greek products, especially exports of food, beverages and spirits.

She also underlined the strong interest expressed in Asia for excellent Greek wines and spirits, noted that Greek wines have gained recognition in China and stressed that Enterprise Greece prioritizes Greek wine and spirits exports.

Enjoying the evening with a selection of fine Greek wines and spirits, the guests savored the pairing of Greek wines with Chinese signature dishes, such as roast duck, and discovered the unparalleled quality of Greek winemaking, in a setting of original Greek aesthetics.

'Made in Greece' wine event raises the spirits

A selection of high-quality Greek wines

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     