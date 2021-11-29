Learn to cook with UK products on popular life-sharing social media platform

Ti Gong

How much do you know about British cuisine? Last week, a special showcase of unique dishes incorporating popular British products was held in Shanghai.

Those delicacies included succulent, slow-cooked British pork with Chinese steamed buns, steamed British brown crabs with dipping sauce, cheesy Welsh rarebit, Scottish smoked salmon canapes and Chinese pork ribs flavoured with Scottish whisky.

这样的英国美食,the UK's official account on Xiaohongshu, a popular life-sharing social media platform, was launched on the showcase day. It released an exciting series of videos featuring top chefs from Le Cordon Bleu, Hema and Henkes.

Foodies and cooking enthusiasts are able to get tips and learn skills to make inspiring dishes, all powered by UK ingredients. They will also learn how to pair drinks to create memorable moments.

As an episode of the video series, British mixologist Mark Lloyd presents innovative cocktails to showcase the versatility of British spirits.

"It's fantastic to use quality products, like the UK crabs I cooked, in some fun recipes that consumers can try at home," said Hema chef Antonio Lu, who is featured in one of the videos.

In addition, a new "food and drink" section has been launched on UK Department for International Trade's digital platform where businesses can learn more about the industry, search for a UK supplier, do business matching, as well as stay up-to-date with future events.