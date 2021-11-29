﻿
Feature / Taste

Learn to cook with UK products on popular life-sharing social media platform

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  13:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0
A special showcase of unique dishes incorporating popular British products was held in Shanghai.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  13:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0
Learn to cook with UK products on popular life-sharing social media platform
Ti Gong

Desserts paired with wines

How much do you know about British cuisine? Last week, a special showcase of unique dishes incorporating popular British products was held in Shanghai.

Those delicacies included succulent, slow-cooked British pork with Chinese steamed buns, steamed British brown crabs with dipping sauce, cheesy Welsh rarebit, Scottish smoked salmon canapes and Chinese pork ribs flavoured with Scottish whisky.

这样的英国美食,the UK's official account on Xiaohongshu, a popular life-sharing social media platform, was launched on the showcase day. It released an exciting series of videos featuring top chefs from Le Cordon Bleu, Hema and Henkes.

Foodies and cooking enthusiasts are able to get tips and learn skills to make inspiring dishes, all powered by UK ingredients. They will also learn how to pair drinks to create memorable moments.

As an episode of the video series, British mixologist Mark Lloyd presents innovative cocktails to showcase the versatility of British spirits.

"It's fantastic to use quality products, like the UK crabs I cooked, in some fun recipes that consumers can try at home," said Hema chef Antonio Lu, who is featured in one of the videos.

In addition, a new "food and drink" section has been launched on UK Department for International Trade's digital platform where businesses can learn more about the industry, search for a UK supplier, do business matching, as well as stay up-to-date with future events.

Learn to cook with UK products on popular life-sharing social media platform
Ti Gong

British expert mixologist Mark Lloyd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     