﻿
Feature / Taste

A taste of Thailand in new Kerry Center food hub

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
From restaurants to cafes and coffee shops, there are plenty of places around Jing'an Kerry Center that can satiate your appetite.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0

From restaurants to cafes and coffee shops, there are plenty of places around Jing'an Kerry Center that can satiate your appetite.

The newly opened food hub in the basement of Kerry Center offers several new options, from Italian to Japanese, Indonesian and Thai.

Ethai Cafe is housed in a relatively large space in the food hub next to the Italian eatery Pici. The interior design offers a fresh take on traditional Thai style, creating a sense of "space within space."

A taste of Thailand in new Kerry Center food hub
Yang Di / SHINE

Crab curry

Its neutral hues and modern aesthetics make it a contemporary venue to taste Thai flavors. On my recent visit, the venue was full of young, urban diners curious about exotic flavors. From my point of view, however, the dishes are slightly twisted for the local market. For example, the creamy chicken curry served on top of soft white bread seems like more of a marketing gimmick that appears on almost every table.

I opted for more traditional Thai recipes, such as green papaya salad, Thai crab curry and stir-fried morning glory. Thai green papaya salad, known as "som tam," is one of the most commonly available and popular dishes in all of Thailand.

The version here met my expectations – a simple, savory, spicy and slightly sweet raw papaya salad seasoned with fresh chili, lime juice, palm sugar and fish sauce – a good starter to stimulate the appetite.

A taste of Thailand in new Kerry Center food hub
Yang Di / SHINE

Three-color sticky rice with mango

Ethai cafe offers various Thai curries, such as delicious crab curry with sweet and creamy curry sauce. A big mud crab is cut into several pieces, soaked in thick, creamy curry that gives it a burst of flavor. It's an ideal option for those who prefer non-spicy Thai flavor.

Thai food encompasses a broad spectrum of lively flavors that make for satisfying dishes. It's not complete without indulging in sweets cooked with coconut milk and palm sugar.

The sweet, three-color sticky rice with mango is an updated version of traditional mango sticky rice seen everywhere in Thailand.

Its color and presentation also make for a good picture.

Info

Address: Shop SB2-10, B2, Jing'an Kerry Center, 1218 Yan'an Rd M.

Opening hours: 11am-10:30pm

Tel: 5298-6838

Average price: 180 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Kerry
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     