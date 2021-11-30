A taste of Thailand in new Kerry Center food hub

From restaurants to cafes and coffee shops, there are plenty of places around Jing'an Kerry Center that can satiate your appetite.

From restaurants to cafes and coffee shops, there are plenty of places around Jing'an Kerry Center that can satiate your appetite.

The newly opened food hub in the basement of Kerry Center offers several new options, from Italian to Japanese, Indonesian and Thai.

Ethai Cafe is housed in a relatively large space in the food hub next to the Italian eatery Pici. The interior design offers a fresh take on traditional Thai style, creating a sense of "space within space."

Yang Di / SHINE

Its neutral hues and modern aesthetics make it a contemporary venue to taste Thai flavors. On my recent visit, the venue was full of young, urban diners curious about exotic flavors. From my point of view, however, the dishes are slightly twisted for the local market. For example, the creamy chicken curry served on top of soft white bread seems like more of a marketing gimmick that appears on almost every table.

I opted for more traditional Thai recipes, such as green papaya salad, Thai crab curry and stir-fried morning glory. Thai green papaya salad, known as "som tam," is one of the most commonly available and popular dishes in all of Thailand.

The version here met my expectations – a simple, savory, spicy and slightly sweet raw papaya salad seasoned with fresh chili, lime juice, palm sugar and fish sauce – a good starter to stimulate the appetite.

Yang Di / SHINE

Ethai cafe offers various Thai curries, such as delicious crab curry with sweet and creamy curry sauce. A big mud crab is cut into several pieces, soaked in thick, creamy curry that gives it a burst of flavor. It's an ideal option for those who prefer non-spicy Thai flavor.

Thai food encompasses a broad spectrum of lively flavors that make for satisfying dishes. It's not complete without indulging in sweets cooked with coconut milk and palm sugar.

The sweet, three-color sticky rice with mango is an updated version of traditional mango sticky rice seen everywhere in Thailand.

Its color and presentation also make for a good picture.

Info

Address: Shop SB2-10, B2, Jing'an Kerry Center, 1218 Yan'an Rd M.

Opening hours: 11am-10:30pm

Tel: 5298-6838

Average price: 180 yuan