Feature / Taste

Wine bar that says 'no' to natural wine trend

  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-30
The city's busy nightlife in Jing'an District is welcoming a new addition to its vibrant scene.
The city's busy nightlife in Jing'an District is welcoming a new addition to its vibrant scene.

Wuding Road is home to many beloved venues, from the natural wine-centric Soif to the recently opened Sakaba Malabar that offers creative Spanish tapas.

The latest opening of wine bistro Rozo is near the corner of Wuding and Jiaozhou roads. Nestled on the second floor of a street-front building, you'll be greeted by a cozy dining room fitted with furnishings designed to be both comfortable and intimate – making it the perfect spot for date nights and friendly gatherings alike. The interior highlight is the central communal table with a red flame effect in the middle.

Yang Di / SHINE

Voyage set is a mini food and wine pairing experience at Rozo.

Rozo was opened by four French guys who wanted to create a venue where one can have good wine at reasonable prices but with different food options than a classic wine bar.

Matthieu Thomas, who has been in the food and beverage industry for 12 years and managed different bars and restaurants, brought his experience to his first project. Another partner Alex is a wine expert who has chosen both classic and funky wines.

"However, we don't follow the natural wine trend in the city. We just pick the ones we like to share," Thomas said.

Rozo offers an assortment of red and white wine by the glass, and the selection frequently changes. Consequently, you can expect a different experience every time you visit. It's also a place where you can relax and discover interesting new wine without being intimidated by a vast array of labels.

Yang Di / SHINE

Slow cooked short rib, shaved cabbage, crispy potatos

For example, a winery from China's promising Helan Mountain wine region in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region called "Le sixieme element." This winery produces high-quality wine with interesting blends of Cabernet Sauvignon, Marselan and Merlot that aged for 14 months in French barrels.

Because Rozo hasn't been open long, the food menu – created by Consulting chef Carlos Sotomayor of Blue Plate Consulting – is limited, but more dishes will be added in the coming months. Aside from the classic meat and cheese board ideal for wine pairing, most of the dishes are Mediterranean with an Asian touch.

Yang Di / SHINE

Lobster roll

Thomas strongly recommends first-time diners try their Voyage set priced at 150 yuan, a mini food and wine pairing experience that includes three bites (crab salad with Cajun butter, dry beef with apircot mostarda and truffle torched brie toast)and three different wines.

The presentation is lovely and the set is a good introduction to Rozo's food and wine concept. I was impressed by the truffle torched brie toast with pickled grapes, paired with a red blend of Syrah, Grenache and Carignan from Faugeres in the south of France.

Info

Opening hours: 5:30pm-1am (Tuesday to Thursday, Sunday); 5:30pm-2am (Friday, Saturday)

Tel: 5292-0198

Address: 2/F, 968 Wuding Rd

Average price: 380 yuan (US$59.50

Source: SHINE
