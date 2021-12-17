Get your Christmas dinner covered: Holiday menus to reward a year of hard work

Chez Jojo

Chez Jojo serves classic French comfort food in a relaxed style. The plant-filled space, beautiful wooden tables, and spacious terrace create a feeling that you've just wandered onto a riverside guinguette in the Loire Valley. The menu is authentically French and flavorsome and includes a seasonal cheese indulgence – raclette and cheese fondue savoyarde.

For the Christmas, they offer a five-course menu at 528 yuan per person. You can indulge in a typical French feast starting from amuses bouche, chestnut soup, a choice of appetizer and a main plus the Christmas log. It will be a typical French Christmas evening for those who miss home.

Tel: 5436-3662

Address: 3/F, 291 Fumin Rd

Ti Gong

Colca

Peruvian fusion restaurant Colca on Hengshan Road has crafted a special Christmas menu for two this holiday season.



Start your sumptuous Christmas feast with traditional Latin ham bread and the restaurant's signature ceviche del Puerto – fresh seabass served in classic tiger's milk, sweet potato and corn.

The main entries are hearty, rich and perfect for the cold weather: Wagyu beef causa of beef tenderloin served with fried quail egg and truffle oil, turkey croquets, braised lamb shank, Peruvian duck 'a l'orange', and juicy prawn rice.

There are two desserts to bring a sweet finish to a wonderful evening; creamy cheesecake with hazelnuts, milk ice cream, and burnt butter tears, and toffee and date cake with hazelnut ice cream, caramel sauce, and butterscotch.

The set menu for two is 788 yuan.

Tel: 5401-5366

Address: 199 Hengshan Rd

Ti Gong

Highline

For those missing their annual dose of deep snow and crisp mountain air for Christmas, head to Highline. The gorgeous terrace is wonderfully decorated with an alpine flair together with delicious food by Anna Bautista and winter drinks by Michael Chen. Find yourself in a silver-covered pine forest, a snow lodge of wood and light, under warm blankets and furs, sipping hot cocktails and mulled wine around a blazing fireplace; or feasting on bone-in ribeye and truffle mac-and-cheese, indulging in new winter desserts like warm chocolate s'mores cakes in the comfort of the sunroom, gazing upon a snowy wonderland.



The special holiday afternoon tea set (298 yuan for two, 2:30pm-5pm on weekdays) includes a choice of coffee or tea together with a selection of small, savory bites like citrus cured salmon crackers and Wagyu beef sliders as well as sweet treats including a holiday cherry box and a chocolate chestnut verrine. For the Christmas feast available for dinner from December 24 to 26, a special menu is available for two at 888 yuan. Expect the special winter festival salad, shrimp and pumpkin tortellini, bone-in ribeye, and black truffle. The feast will be complete with the typical Christmas log cake Buche de Noel.

Tel: 6333-0176

Address: 6/F, 282 Huaihai Rd M.

Ti Gong

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai: Enchanted Wonders

The Jing An Shangri-La of Shanghai is celebrating Shangri-La's 50th Christmas with a special program, Enchanted Wonders. Through January 1, the hotel is presenting a series of gourmet indulgences for guests.



The 1515 West Bar has transformed into a pop-up Christmas Miracle Bar (until December 31) and is creating an enchanted winter wonderland in this season of joy, happiness and hope. The bar's festive décor taps into "The Nutcracker" theme with red, green and gold ornaments. A festive menu is specially designed, including six cocktails and six snacks from traditional mulled wine and eggnog to holiday-inspired elixirs like Gingerbread Sour, Pumpkin Pie and more.

Ti Gong

The Calypso Restaurant and Lobby Lounge are offering festive afternoon tea throughout December, while on Christmas Eve, all of the hotel's dining venues will be serving special holiday dinners: Café Liang's international dinner buffet (398 yuan per person), Tsuru's festive set dinner (488 yuan per person), Calypso Restaurant's five-course special set (698 yuan per person, selected wine for 388 yuan per bottle), Summer Palace's sharing set (1,988 yuan net for four people and more), as well as The 1515 West Chophouse's five-course set dinner (1,088 yuan net per person).

The hotel is also offering special dining menus on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

There are also four Christmas baskets, including traditional Christmas Stollen, Panettone, seasonal jam, a mug with hot chocolate bauble, and wine, as well as sweet treats like fruit cakes, nougat, chocolate bars and assorted cookies. Guests who purchase the chocolate bar will have a chance to receive a golden ticket and win a one-night stay in a deluxe room (including breakfast and afternoon tea for two and a 200-yuan dining voucher).

Tel: 2203-8889

Address: 1218 Yan'an Rd M.

Ti Gong

Italo Trattoria

Italo Trattoria on Fumin Road is where friends and family can savor excellent trattoria food developed by chef Lucky Lasagna. The Roman chef did an amazing job this year to present perfectly executed trattoria favorites to Italian food lovers.



Italians love their food, and Christmas is possibly the biggest foodie event on the calendar. Lucky Lasagna prepares a big feast for those wanting an authentic Italian experience. The menu (788 yuan per person) starts with appetizers of king prawn carpaccio and caviar, Christmas wreath salad, scallops gratin, followed by the first course of lobster tagliolini and a choice of mains. One can either choose the filet mignon with red wine sauce and polenta or pan-fried codfish with caponata. They also offer a wine pairing of five glasses at 288 yuan.

Tel: 6027-9127

Address: 2/F, 291 Fumin Rd

Ti Gong

Grand Banks

Grand Banks is the kind of destination where one expects to spend Christmas Eve with a sense of luxury. The restaurant and lounge itself show how sophisticated ambiance and charming historical details elevate a holiday evening experience to new heights. It is located on the Bund in one of the stunning neoclassical buildings with charming details that pay homage to the golden age of Shanghai.



One can sit at the gorgeous cocktail bar for pre-dinner cocktails crafted by mixologist Klaus You. The Christmas set (888 yuan per person) starts with a glass of Perrier Jouet champagne to get you in the festive spirit. You will then enjoy beautiful plates of French oyster, tuna, foie gras, snapper and beef Wellington as the main course.

Tel: 195-4280-5235

Address: F101, Bldg 1, 133 Sichuan Rd M.