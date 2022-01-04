French flair replete with friendly atmosphere

With its tasteful furnishings and elegant vibes, Suzie is the kind of place where you immediately feel comfortable, starting with warm greetings from the friendly staff.

With its tasteful furnishings and elegant vibes, Suzie is the kind of place where you immediately feel comfortable, starting with warm greetings from the friendly staff.

The restaurant offers an

approachable-yet-exclusive fine-bistronomie experience centered on indulgent French food and an impressive wine portfolio.

Housed in the revamped shikumen (stone gate) lanes next to The Capella Shanghai, the interior of Suzie evokes an old-world feel: half wall-carved wooden panels, low-lit chandeliers and Georg Jensen silver vases that form an intrinsic part of the flower arrangement.

Graeme Kennedy / Ti Gong

The restaurant's style gives a great impression at first sight – a spot to escape the everyday world as you enter an intimate space replete with white tablecloths for a taste of luxurious French living.

Fine wines are an inseparable part of French living and among Suzie's selected 600 labels, Burgundy fever is evident.

Expert in-house sommelier Yonex Zhang picks premium wines from prestigious wineries in the Old World starting at 600 yuan per bottle. If you are new to the wine world, Zhang is ready to share his professional knowledge and guide you to the right bottle based on taste and price.

The professional team has picked out some of the most delectable wines by the glass to accompany the tasty plates conceived by chef Freddy Raoult. Around 20 impressive wines are available by the glass plus two different sakes.

Yang Di / SHINE

The delicious French fare is refined but honest cooking that hits the spot but isn't over-thought. The flavor combinations manifest in dishes that showcase the best of French cuisine. Raoult, a native of France, shows his sophistication toward food that gives even the most jaded diners a surprise in every bite.

Start with oysters "gratinees" with champagne sabayon, which will satisfy the finest gourmets as the fresh gillardeau oysters release their briny juices to blend with stewed spinach and chives under an airy, golden pool of joy made of whipped champagne sabayon.

Yang Di / SHINE

Venison tartare "nordic" shows Raoult's Scandinavian sensibilities via finely diced deer meat from New Zealand mixed with pickled cucumbers and kohlirabi, smoked mayo and spicy herb dressing and garnished with crunchy lichen. The main course I picked was Quenelle of sea bass. The poached oval dumpling made of sea bass combined with eggs, flour and butter delivered almost melt-in-your-mouth texture. It was served with a hearty lobster bisque with blue lobster from Brittany and black pepper lobster glaze.

For a sweet ending, who can resist an expertly done, perfectly fluffy souffle? The chocolate souffle ends your dining experience with just the right amount of sweet indulgence.

Info

Opening hours: 5:30pm-midnight (Closed on Mondays)

Tel: 5448-9799

Address: 464 Jianguo Rd W.

Average price: 900 yuan (US$141.3)