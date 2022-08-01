Feature / Taste

A new addition to Changning's renowned Japanese dining scene

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:47 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
Sangou is a premium Japanese restaurant offering three dining experiences ― omakase, tempura and yakitori.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:47 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0

Changning District has long been regarded as the place to be to explore some of the best Japanese delicacies in Shanghai

A new addition is Sangou, a premium Japanese restaurant offering three dining experiences ― omakase, tempura and yakitori.

The venue is divided into three sections, each with a different theme. The design of the omakase room is minimalist, a veritable shrine to the art of appreciating excellent sushi. It's an oasis of calm, dominated by wooden decorations.

A new addition to Changning's renowned Japanese dining scene
Courtesy of Sangou / Ti Gong

The tempura room, Sangou's smallest, features a six-seat counter where diners receive their orders directly from the chefs.

The yakitori section is ideal for those who enjoy late-night grilled skewers with drinks as it stays open until 2am. There's a DJ booth and the space is suitable for events and parties.

The tempura room, the restaurant's smallest, features a six-seat counter where diners receive their food directly from the chefs.

Leading the tempura experience is Sangou's executive chef Ben Kong, who has honed his Japanese cooking skills for 35 years.

The Japanese have turned frying into an art, and here in Shanghai, Sangou is one of the few places to experience the true art of tempura. Diners sit directly in front of their personal chefs, and because time is of the essence with tempura, the closer you are to the action the better your experience will be. Moreover, an overhead screen lets patrons watch chefs preparing their meals.

A new addition to Changning's renowned Japanese dining scene
Courtesy of Sangou / Ti Gong

Premium ingredients are used in Sangou's tempura.

The tempura journey at Sangou is based on an approach to seasonality where the produce is served at just the right time at the peak of its flavor.

Chef Kong serves tempura courses one by one, placing each piece in front of diners fresh from his frying pot. With an emphasis on perfect batter thickness and oil temperature, the best possible tempura is served.

Kuruma ebi (Japanese tiger prawn), coral trout, sea urchin and king crab leg are some of the premium ingredients used in Sangou's tempura. One notable course is the Changbai Mountain ginseng from northeast China. I enjoyed every bite of the tempura-style ginseng, with a unique texture and earthy yet sweet flavor that lingered in my mouth.

If you go:

Hours: 5pm-10pm for omakase sushi and tempura, 5pm-2am for yakitori

Tel: 6229-9398

Address: 2099 Yan'an Rd W. (inside Renaissance Shanghai Yangtze Hotel)

Average price: 1,880 yuan for sushi, 1,380 yuan for tempura, 300 yuan for yakitori

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     