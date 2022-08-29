A hidden culinary surprise with stunning city views

One of the capital's hottest restaurants Mosto recently found its home in Shanghai, conveniently located on Shaanxi Road S.

On the fifth floor of a street-front building, Mosto is a hidden surprise behind the understated facade. When the elevator door opens, a cocoon-like interior is unveiled with lovely glass ceilings and windows with views of the city's skyline.

Founder Alex Molina spends half of his time in the newly opened Shanghai venue to ensure it offers the same level of quality food and service praised by its Beijing followers.

Yang Di / SHINE

"Opening Mosto in Shanghai has been a long-time dream of ours. We wanted to recreate as much as possible the warm, open, and light atmosphere of Mosto in Beijing," Molina said.

Upbeat music and ambient lighting provide a cozy ambience for intimate gatherings or group celebrations from 6pm until late, with musical playlists curated by Molina.

The original Mosto opened in 2008 just before the Beijing Olympics with a focus on casual fine dining – subtle elegance in terms of food, beverages and atmosphere.

"Our motto is 'Our house is your house and we are here to make you feel good,'" Molina said.

Yang Di / SHINE

The menu served up by Spanish-Venezuelan chef and co-founder Daniel Urdaneta features Mediterranean flavors with a South American touch.

Different cultural influences are evident in every dish. The popular Latin American dish, ceviche, is an ideal plate during this hot summer, and Mosto's version of cubed yellowtail tuna cured in an acidic lime juice with a coconut milk base along with peppers, shallots, cilantro and crispy potatoes is tasty and refreshing. Another starter, the long-time favorite Seared Rougie foie gras with saffron risotto, is recommended by Molina.

Yang DI / SHINE

For entrees, seafood linguini pasta and red wine truffle risotto – also vegetarian friendly – are perfect if you seek something more "carby."

Wrap up your meal with Bitter Belgian chocolate souffle or tiramisu. Both are well executed to complete a memorable evening.

Info

Hours: 6pm-11pm (Monday-Friday); 11:30am-3pm, 6pm-11pm (weekends)

Tel: 15000469469

Address: 5F, No. 90 Shaanxi Rd S.

Average price: 250 yuan