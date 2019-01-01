Follow Alex to try out the specialities of a popular bakery in Shanghai
09:00 UTC+8, 2023-04-23 0
Have you heard of Guang Lianshen? This famous snack store in Shanghai has always been a hit among locals. Alex is super excited to try out some of their specialties!
Alex is super excited to try out some of their specialties!
Alex is super excited to try out some of their specialties! They have durian Basque, chocolate bucket, butter bread and more! Which one do you think will be your favorite?
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
