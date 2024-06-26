Keep your cool: dishes and drinks to help navigate the plum rain season

Playing a role for good or bad physical and mental health, plum rain season has its own field of knowledge that advises dietary supplements for appropriate health maintenance.

The arrival of the meiyu, or plum rain season, brings with it a distinct shift in the weather marked by persistent humidity and heavy rains. Common in East Asian regions, this season can lead to discomfort, lethargy, and a host of minor health issues. Generally, Shanghai enters its plum rain season around June 19 and sees its influence weaken by July 10. Though plum rain season, due to its moisture and vigor, was frequently an inspiration for ancient Chinese poets to write verses full of aestheticism, such as "A stretch of smog-shrouded grassland and a town full of flying catkins occur when rain falls as plums ripen" by He Zhu (1052-1125), and "In rainy season houses steeped in rain and frogs croak in vain on poolside meadow, my friend broke his promise, and till well past midnight I just play chess alone by lamplight" by Zhao Shixiu (1170-1219), the season of plum rain happens to meet some prerequisites – the wetness and heat – for molds to grow, and therefore may cause ailments and discomfort to people as well. Plum rain season marks the beginning of the summer heat and, during the season, clearing dampness inside the body and adding nutrients helps people stay healthy. One effective way to combat the oppressive humidity and maintain well-being during this time is through diet. Here are some food remedies that can help you stay cool, energized, and healthy during the meiyu season.

Vegetable soups Loofa, in particular, is a fresh and palatable food that very much suits a menu in summer, though at different seasons it is included as an ingredient both in soup and in stir-fried dishes. The plant originates from Indonesia and entered China around the Tang (AD 618-907) and Song (960-1279) Dynasties. Through about a thousand years of wide plantation and cultivation, loofa has many varieties successfully bred in China.

Also known as sponge gourd, it is an excellent ingredient for making soups that help alleviate dampness in the body. This is particularly beneficial during the plum rain period, which brings high humidity and can lead to a sense of heaviness and fatigue. When loofa is mixed with soft and savory scallops or clams, they make a soup that is mouth-watering and impressive.

A similar combination of vegetables and seafood to make soup might be balsam pear and dried sea shrimp. The soup is fresh and palatable and also encourages the appetite. Another unique ingredient for the weather is corn. Corn is also mild and sweet and has similar functions of clearing dampness. What's more special is the corn silk, the long, silky threads found under the husk of a fresh ear of corn, which is often collected when harvesting corn in the fall. It can be used fresh or dried for various health benefits. Corn silk contains flavonoids, polysaccharides, volatile compounds, and trace elements, and modern research indicates that it has diuretic, blood sugar-lowering, lipid-lowering, and antioxidant properties. How to cook? Super easy: Put 30 grams of fresh corn silk in 400 milliliters of cold water, boiling over high heat and then simmer on low heat for 5 minutes. Let it cool, then remove the corn silk and just eat the soup.

Reviving bean and grain teas Three-bean tea, made with red, green, and black beans, is an excellent option for relieving dampness and detoxifying the body. Each type of bean has unique properties that contribute to the tea's overall effectiveness: Red beans help expel excess moisture; green beans are known for their cooling and detoxifying effects; and black beans are rich in antioxidants and support kidney health. All three types of beans taste sweet, with the green and black beans especially conducive to detoxifying. To prepare this tea is quite simple. Boil the beans together in water for about 40-50 minutes until they are tender. This tea can be consumed warm or cold, making it versatile for different weather conditions. Those beans are known for their diuretic properties, helping to expel excess moisture, while Job's tears are prized for their ability to support digestive health and reduce internal dampness. Red beans and Job's tears are a favorite beverage for many Chinese. To make this tea, rinse a handful of red beans and Job's tears thoroughly. Boil them in water for about 30-40 minutes until they are soft. You can drink the tea warm or let it cool. Consuming this tea regularly can help you feel lighter, more energized, and less affected by the humidity.

Job's tears alone can also have great effect on aiding digestion and promoting detoxification: it is rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making it a valuable addition to a balanced diet. In traditional Chinese medicine, Job's tears are often used to help remove dampness, which is considered a condition that can lead to various health issues such as bloating, edema, and a feeling of heaviness or sluggishness. It helps promote the excretion of excess fluids through urine, which can aid in reducing internal dampness and alleviating symptoms associated with it. Additionally, Job's tears are believed to support digestive health, further contributing to their effectiveness in managing dampness in the body. Incorporating Job's tears into your diet, such as in soups, porridges, or teas, can be beneficial, especially during humid weather or seasons prone to dampness.



Herbal teas The multiple choices of traditional Chinese flower and herbal teas can also be a boon when struggling to combat the fidgetiness and internal heat and dampness of the plum rain season. Such flower and herbal teas could be jasmine and lotus leaf tea, honey tea, mint and ginseng tea, hawthorn tea, or many others.

Certain herbal teas can help combat the sluggish feeling that often accompanies humid weather. Consider these options: Mint tea: Mint has a natural cooling effect on the body and can help soothe the digestive system.

Chrysanthemum tea: Popular in East Asia, chrysanthemum tea is known for its cooling properties and ability to reduce internal heat. Lotus leaf tea: This is a traditional herbal tea made from the leaves of the lotus plant. This tea is known for its numerous health benefits and is particularly valued in traditional Chinese medicine for its ability to help with weight management, reduce heat, and promote the removal of excess moisture from the body. Lotus leaf tea is often used to support weight loss due to its ability to improve the metabolism and promote fat breakdown.

