MONA blends European flair with Asian spices

  13:29 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
The lively all-day dining venue MONA is the perfect stop before or after your tour of Fotografiska Shanghai.
Courtesy of MONA by Fotografiska

MONA is an all-day dining venue on the ground floor of Fotografiska Shanghai.

Tastes cannot be quantified, and there is often no clear explanation for why our taste senses want authenticity or innovation.

Chef Mandy Tang of a much-waited restaurant in Fotografiska Shanghai believes that combining the best of both worlds can lead to success.

Her fusion meal, which combines European flare with Asian spices, demonstrates that fusion is more nuanced than chaos.

Courtesy of MONA by Fotografiska

Mandy Tang combines the lively aromas of her native Sichuan with skills honed in kitchens from Chengdu to Macau to create creative dishes.

MONA is an all-day dining place on the ground floor of the Fotografiska Shanghai Museum of Photography's historical warehouse. It pulses with energy and is the ideal stop before or after your tour to see some of the museum's finest images. As spectacular as the exhibits, MONA is a unique experience even without one.

MONA and Fotografiska share the goal of "inspiring new perspectives" by bridging cultures and visitors encouraging to try new flavors. The menu combines the greatest Mediterranean food with a distinctly Asian touch. Mandy Tang is at the helm, combining vibrant tastes from her native Sichuan with techniques mastered in restaurants from Chengdu to Macau to create unique dishes.

Yang Di

Beef tartar

Yang Di

Roasted eggplant

The young chef's creativity shines through. The essence of ingredients and unique combinations create delightful surprises along the way.

Begin with beef tartar, which enhances the classic French dish with a dash of peppercorn and wasabi on crispy shiso, then proceed to roasted eggplant, where the unexpected combination of Anhui preserved eggs on top of the roasted eggplant mash creates a dish full of robust flavors.

"Beyond Bolognoise" is a creative "pasta" dish inspired by Sichuan's famous dandan noodles, made with fermented bean sauce and spring onions.

Yang Di

Black shrimp open dumpling

Yang Di

Beyond Bolognaise

The dinner menu features plenty of small plates and boards to share, followed by meats and seafood from an open applewood-fired grill and homemade pizza from a wood oven. The lunch menu takes a more relaxed approach, with daily brunch delicacies like poached eggs and wagyu beef burgers, as well as fried chicken waffles and Swedish sausage balls.

Courtesy of MONA by Fotografiska

Rice & bean muse

The desserts are exquisite. Try the rice and bean muse, which combines soybean ice cream and rice pudding and serves as an excellent palate cleanser after a meal. Other possibilities for this hot summer are Earl Gray and fig gelato, Sichuan pickled chili, and mango and passion fruit gelato.

MONA features approximately 100 natural wines and a carefully chosen variety of beverages, as well as a walk-in wine cellar with reasonable options to enhance the dining experience.

Courtesy of MONA by Fotografiska

MONA features a walk-in wine cellar

Info

Opening hours: Lunch 11:30am-2pm (Tuesday to Friday); 11:30am-5pm (weekends); Dinner 5:30pm-10pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Tel: 6256-3778

Venue: 1/F, Fotografiska Shanghai

Address: 127 Guangfu Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
