A French culinary artist's journey from Yunnan to Chongming Island
19:41 UTC+8, 2024-09-08 0
After 20 years as a journalist and photographer, Gil from France has been serving private dinner parties in the century-old Panqu Village in Yunnan for a decade. Invited to Chongming Island in Shanghai, he created a unique culinary experience by blending local ingredients with French cooking techniques.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
