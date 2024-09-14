Restaurants fire up the flavor, gaucho style

Latina Parrilla was born as an elevated concept, deeply rooted in the grilling traditions of Gaucho culture from the Pampas of Argentina, Uruguay, and Southern Brazil.

"We began envisioning the concept of Latina Parrilla by asking ourselves a simple yet crucial question: "What will Latina be in 10 years?" Brazilian-Japanese entrepreneur Jun Taichi was a pioneer in bringing the churrascaria (Brazilian steakhouse) to Shanghai back in 1998. His near-instant decision to venture into China during his first visit has since grown into a mini empire of restaurants. Today, Latina Brazilian Steakhouse's warm and distinctive dining experience continues to be enjoyed by many with 11 locations across the city. However, Taichi recognized the evolving need for a smaller footprint, a more refined approach — one that prioritizes quality over quantity.

Courtesy of Latina Parrilla

"Latina Parrilla was born as an elevated concept, deeply rooted in the grilling traditions of Gaucho culture from the Pampas of Argentina, Uruguay, and Southern Brazil," said Taichi. And the asado cooking method utilizes a parrilla — a traditional grill where meats, seafood, and vegetables are grilled over flickering embers, gaucho style. The first Latina Parrilla venue opened inside Changning Bingo Plaza, offering a refined and inviting dining space. The space features a semi-open grilling station that masterfully combines both parrilla and churrasco styles. According to Uruguayan grill master Lao Kang: "we have both human and robot."

Courtesy of Latina Parrilla

The "human" part refers to the parrilla as the asador (grill master's) skills and expertise are crucial in delivering the perfect grilling experience. The parrilla consists of a main grill with a firebox (called brasero) on the side. Lychee wood is loaded into the firebox and once the embers drop to the bottom, the coals are placed under the main grill. The asador carefully selects the right cuts of meat, manages the heat of the embers, and oversees the cooking process to ensure the meat is grilled to perfection. Embers facilitate the slow cooking process essential for parrilla, allowing tougher cuts of meat to become tender, while infusing them with a deeper, smoky essence without being charred by direct flames.

Yang Di

The grill master also identifies the nuances of different types of beef and selects the top-quality meat cuts to serve at Parrilla. These meats are selected from grass-fed, grain-finished cattle raised on select farms in Argentina and Uruguay, regions renowned for their exceptional beef. Despite the top-quality meat cuts and seafood, their sets provide value for money and variety. The extensive menu features different sets and a la carte orders. For first-time diners, the "Classic" priced at 399 yuan (US$56.3) is highly recommended. That comes with four cuts of beef: rump cap, oyster blade, flank and thin skirt. One can also choose to taste calamari, beef tongue, chinchulian, chorizo, grilled chicken among others.

Yang Di

The "Deluxe" is 599 yuan which comes with cuts of premium beef and grilled seafood. The "Prime" is the most high-end option here priced at 999 yuan including the best of the best in the house, from wagyu rump cap, dry-aged bone-in ribeye, to AX COVAP acorn fed 100 percent iberico ham, caviar, fresh oyster, scampi to grilled lobster. Plus it includes free-flow beverage from fresh juices to selected wines and cocktails. Latina Parilla prioritizes working with suppliers who practice responsible farming, ensuring that all their ingredients — from the meats and seafood to the seasonal produce and herbs — are fresh, sustainable, and of the highest quality.

Yang Di

The drink menu is also curated to complement their grilled meats, featuring a selection of fine wines with a strong emphasis on South American varietals, particularly from Argentina, Uruguay and Chile. Classic cocktails and signature drinks are inspired by South American flavors like mate tea, as well as a range of South American spirits like cachaça and pisco.

Courtesy of Latina Parrilla

After this first outlet, a second location was opened in the Pudong Lingang area, and the team is currently preparing to open the third store in Ginza, Tokyo. "Our growth strategy remains gradual, ensuring that each new location upholds the high standards and unique dining experience that preserve the essence of what makes Latina Parrilla special," said Taichi.