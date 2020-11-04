Feature / Travel

Sanya a tropical paradise packed with scenic delights

Known as "China's Hawaii," this charming city on Hainan Island is filled with lush parks, breathtaking views and top-notch entertainment.
Located on Hainan Island, Sanya is known as “the Hawaii of China” and has emerged as a popular tourist destination thanks to its tropical climate, stretches of coastline, picturesque ocean views and upscale resorts. The best travel season is winter as the average temperature is around 27 degrees Celsius in December, while many northern cities in China are covered with snow. The following are some must-see scenic spots that are highly recommended by locals and visitors. 

Luhuitou Scenic Park

鹿回头公园

Luhuitou Scenic Park

If you want to enjoy the landscape of the whole city or watch the sunrise and sunset, Luhuitou Scenic Park, which covers an area of 82.88 hectares, is your best choice. The scenic park also offers shuttle bus up to the top of the mountain for the sea view.

The park has become a shrine for couples because of a local legend. It’s said that a young hunter was chasing and ready to shoot a deer, but the animal turned its head and suddenly became a beautiful woman. The hunter and the woman eventually got married, and thus the park has developed into a romantic destination.

Opening hours: 7:30am-10pm

Admission: 45 yuan (US$6.72)

Address: At the crossing of Xiaodonghai and Luling roads

小东海路与鹿岭路交叉口

Water park and aquarium in Atlantis Sanya

亚特兰蒂斯酒店水族馆和水世界乐园

Atlantis Sanya hotel not only provides contemporary accommodations, but also owns a fabulous water park with live performances and an aquarium. In the Lost Chambers Aquarium, visitors can see more than 280 species and experience feeding fish in glass-bottom boats, or dive in to get closer with sharks and rays. It is equipped with exhilarating rides and a giant wave pool. Free live performances are staged every day. A highlight is C Show, using state-of-the-art technology and a 3D water stage to bring the story of Atlantis to life.

Admission: 358 yuan for adults, 258 yuan for children and the elderly on May 1-September 30; 388 yuan for adults, 278 yuan for children and the elderly on October 1-April 30

Opening hours: 10am-10pm (aquarium); 10am-6pm (water park)

Address: 36 Haitang Rd N.

海棠北路36号

Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park

亚龙湾热带天堂森林公园

Covering an area of 1,506 hectares, the forest park offers activities including mountain climbing, field training, sightseeing and folk culture experience.

The park is also called a “natural oxygen bar” for its pristine ecology and environment. Tropical plants and rainforest scenery can be seen when walking through it.

The park has become a must-see destination for lovers after the movie “If You Are The One 2” included scenes from the park. A 400-meter glass skywalk at the top is definitely the highlight of this scenic park. Visitors can have a panoramic view of Yalong Bay while walking along it.

Opening hours: 7:30am-6:30pm

Admission: 170 yuan

Address: Inside Yalong Bay National Tourist Resort, Jiyang District

吉阳区亚龙湾国家旅游度假区

Wuzhizhou Island

蜈支洲岛

Covering an area of 1.48 square kilometers, Wuzhizhou Island is located in Haitang Bay in northern Sanya City. The coastline is 2.7 kilometers long with soft, white sand. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities. Since the movie “Personal Tailor” was filmed here, the island has become a popular place for wedding pictures because of the blue sky and sea.

Admission: 144 yuan from May to September; 136 yuan from October to April (ferry fee is included.)

Address: Houhai Village, Linwang Town, Haitang District

海棠区林旺镇后海村

