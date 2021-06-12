Feature / Travel

Shanghai's Peace Hotel: Where the modern era starts

﻿ Qiao Zhengyue
﻿ Yang Yang
﻿ Tang Dafei
Qiao Zhengyue Yang Yang Tang Dafei
  17:55 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Michelle Qiao, author of "Shanghai Nanjing Road," will guide you to explore a unique Shanghai through reading its architectures with her new series: Qiao Shanghai.
Directed by Tang Dafei. Shot by Tang Dafei and Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Tang Dafei. Subtitles by Zhang Yang and Emma Leaning.

Michelle Qiao, author of "Shanghai Nanjing Road," will guide you to explore a unique Shanghai through reading its architectures with her new series: Qiao Shanghai.

The first episode features Peace Hotel, or the No. 20 building on the Bund, where stories will be told of Sir. Ellice Victor Sassoon, who funded the building of the hotel, and Edgar Snow, whose days in the city when he was young were inevitably linked with the hotel. 

Also, Michelle will take you to the hotel's grand Sassoon Residence and the famous nine themed suites.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
﻿
