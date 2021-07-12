Feature / Travel

Hangzhou's most popular 'red' tourism sites

After months of online voting for people's favorite "red" tourist spots, the top 10 were announced.
Hangzhou's "red" tourism boom continues to heat up, and "red" tourist attractions have become popular recently on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

After months of online voting for people's favorite "red" tourist spots, the top 10 were announced last month.

These sites that relate to the city's revolutionary past have been swarmed with people paying tribute to revolutionary heroes and cherishing history.

Zhejiang Memorial Hall of Revolutionary Martyrs and Yu Zisan's Tomb 

云居高洁

This hall honors about 20,000 martyrs dating back to the 1900s, including Qiu Jin and Xu Xilin. Every year during the Qingming Festival, people come to pay their respects. Yu Zisan was a revolutionary and member of the New Democratic Youth Society in the 1940s. He was in charge of the agriculture department of Zhejiang University and organized student movements. In 1947, he was murdered by a secret agent of Kuomintang reactionaries.

Address: 100-1 Wansongling Rd and 81 Wansongling Rd

万松岭路100-1, 万松岭路81号

Ti Gong

History Museum of Communist Party of China, Hangzhou Branch

北山薪火

The museum has collected more than 5,000 documents and items related to the founding and development of the Communist Party of China's Hangzhou branch, about 600 of which are on display. Today, it is a vital window for CPC members to learn about the Party's history.

Address: 44-49 Beishan St

北山街44-49号

Ti Gong

Yanxia Cave

烟霞青史

In 1936, Zhou Enlai from the CPC and Zhang Chong from the Kuomintang negotiated at Yanxia Cave, which heralded the beginning of the second cooperation between the Kuomintang and the CPC, a brief alliance during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945).

Address: Yanxia Ridge, Manjuelong Rd

满觉陇路烟霞岭

Ti Gong

Statues of Shen Gancheng and Shen Leshan and Hangzhou Railway Museum

白塔丹心

Shen Gancheng and Shen Leshan were workers for the Hangzhou Railway in the 1920s. In efforts to fight against warlords and safeguard railways, they organized labor movements and were murdered in the end.

Address: 4 Fuxing St

复兴街4号

Ti Gong

Hangzhou Liberation Monument and Hangzhou Memorial Hall of Revolutionary Martyrs

一桥飞虹

The 18-meter-tall monument was established next to the Qiantang River, a symbol of Hangzhou people's bravery and persistence in fighting for liberation. The hall displays historical archives and other items, emblematic of Hangzhou martyrs' huge war-time sacrifices.

Address: 1-2 Zhijiang Rd

之江路1-2

Ti Gong

May Ninth Bridge in Wuchang Town

洪园润泽

The Hong Pavilion is a part of Xixi Wetland, and the bridge is located at the entrance of the pavilion. On May 9, 1963, Chairman Mao praised the official servants in Wuchang Town for their devotion. The town was so encouraged that it renamed the bridge May Ninth to commemorate the big day.

Address: 518 Tianmushan Rd

天目山路518号

Ti Gong

1954 Constitution Exhibition Hall

五四宪晖

It was in Hangzhou that the first draft of the Constitution of the People's Republic of China was written. The building where Chairman Mao Zedong and the committee worked is now the 1954 Constitution Exhibition Hall. It is the first constitution-themed museum in China and aims to boost constitutional awareness in Hangzhou. More than 3,000 historical documents and objects are on display, giving visitors a glimpse into the background and development of the present-day constitution.

Address: 84 Beishan St

北山街84号

Ti Gong

Xixi Wetland Green Causeway

绿堤春语

The Green Causeway is part of Xixi Wetland. Last year, President Xi Jinping visited Xixi to inspect the wetland protection project. Hangzhou government announced that the admission to the Green Causeway would be free to the public in a bid to share protection results with citizens last October.

Ti Gong

Memorial Hall of Zhou Enlai in Meijiawu

梅坞情长

Picturesque Meijiawu Village dates back more than 600 years, and is famous for its Longjing tea plantation. West of West Lake, it is surrounded by green hills and covered with tea bushes.

People in the hamlet of around 500 households make their livings by growing tea. From 1957 to 1963, Premier Zhou Enlai visited the village five times, directing the development of the tea industry. Today, tea is still the town's pillar industry.

Address: 211 Meijiawu Village

梅家坞村211号

Ti Gong

West Lake Museum

湖山撷萃

The museum is an ideal site for people to learn about the protection and dredging of West Lake since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Address: 89 Nanshan Rd

南山路89号

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
