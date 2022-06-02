Feature / Travel

Greece ― a year-round holiday destination

Its loving and hospitable people, stunning coastlines, beautiful islands and delicious cuisine offer memorable holidaying throughout the year.
Athens, Greece's capital

Greece is a fascinating year-round tourist destination in the Mediterranean. Its loving and hospitable people, stunning coastlines, beautiful islands and delicious cuisine offer memorable holidaying throughout the year. There is always more for the visitor to enjoy.

It has been quite a year. A year you'd probably prefer to leave behind and move on. Now that these days are almost over, you can start dreaming about your next holiday in Greece, which can cater for all tastes within each and every season.

For many people, Greece's charming season is autumn. The milder temperatures and cooler nights, compared with summer, are just perfect for visiting the archeological sites and enjoy the best city-breaks in the country. Build your strength and stamina and try mountaineering on mountains where ancient Gods once lived and roamed.

Winter activities in picture-perfect villages, nestled on the rocky mountain slopes, award visitors great opportunities for a relaxing and enjoyable winter break. This is the season when nature wears its wintertime colors and the air is fresh and invigorating. Discover the ski resorts and all kinds of winter sports around the mountainous areas of Greece.

During springtime Greece is in full bloom, colorful and ready to welcome the Easter holidays. This is the time to drink in the views that nature has to offer. Explore trails, lakes, rivers, and gorges in the countryside, learn more about the local flora and fauna and go bird-watching or butterfly watching.

In summer, Greece is at its best. The warm temperatures and the sweet sea breeze make daytime beach hunting a pleasurable experience as much as your nighttime intriguing strolls. Go island hopping or sailing and discover lesser-known beaches and coves. If you are a night owl, nightlife in Greece will give you what you need. Savor the local Greek mezedes (tidbits) or opt for haute cuisine, try traditional drinks and enjoy time with friends and family.

For pleasure, for holiday, for work or just for a short trip, Greece is the place to be.

To learn more about travel in Greece, visit official website https://www.visitgreece.gr/, or follow its social media accounts.

Greece ― a year-round holiday destination

The island of Santorini

Greece ― a year-round holiday destination

Meteora, in the northwestern part of Thessaly, is known for divine and daring rocks.

Greece ― a year-round holiday destination

Leipsoi is a cluster of islands in the eastern Aegean.

Greece ― a year-round holiday destination

Thessaloniki is a seaside showcase of Greek history.

Source: SHINE
