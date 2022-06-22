Feature / Travel

Celebrating the majesty of the Grand Canal

The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Grand Canal, from Beijing to Hangzhou, is the longest man-made waterway in the world. A new video celebrates the eighth anniversary of its listing.
The Grand Canal of China, created between the 5th century BC and the Sui Dynasty (AD 581-618), is the longest man-made waterway in the world.

In 2014, the 2,000-kilometer canal was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

To celebrate the eighth anniversary of the listing, the Hangzhou government officially launched a promotional video, "The Beauty of the Grand Canal," on June 22.

The city invited Chantel from South Africa and Tom from Britain to experience the Hangzhou section of the Grand Canal, covering everything from crafts and culture to cuisine and gorgeous landscapes. They introduce the canal through their views.

Videos of West Lake and the archeological ruins of Liangzhu will air on June 24 and July 6.

