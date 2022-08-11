It's scorching outside, so why not take a cool Disney staycation?

Splashing water with our favorite Disney friends might take you back to a normal summer experience before the resurgence of COVID-19 in the city.

It's time to have a summer escape at Shanghai Disney Resort. The summer-only Duffy's splashing pre-parade has come back, as well as the "Summer Blast" castle show.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Around Disneyland, there is also a huge area to explore for summer, check out Fiona Li's staycation vlog at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Explore the Wishing Star Park

The Wishing Star Park, right beside Shanghai Disneyland, always seems to be just one step away from the limelight.



You must know there is a lake in the park, with an 11-meter-tall giant Donald duck floating on it. But you might not know it's a great wetland – the 40-hectare lake brings together a variety of birds and butterflies and offers a favorable environment for wildlife.

The Wishing Star Lake also has a powerful water treatment plant that recycles and purifies its water. In addition to the ecological benefits, the lake water is also used to irrigate resort vegetation.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The park is a magical place to indulge in the splendor of nature. Relax the body and mind while immersing your senses in the atmosphere of a breathtaking wetland with a 2.5-kilometer walk along the shoreline of the lake, or hop on a boat – a different way to explore the area.

Boating on the lake is definitely a novel experience in Shanghai Disney Resort – going through the reeds, wild ducks and birds are around you.

The lake is quiet, but when you arrive near the giant Donald duck, it's magical to hear the sound of Disney music.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The boating dock is next to the giant Donald duck, in a harbor of colored houses.

There are boats for four people, six or 10. A four-person-boat is priced at 120 yuan (US$18) for 30 minutes.

It is open from 10am to 6:30pm. Last boarding is 6pm.

The Wishing Star Ferry at the Blue Sky Boulevard Dock is also available to enjoy the view of the lake.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The ferry boat is in a classic Mickey color –white, red, black and gold. Although it only takes five minutes to cross the lake, it will bring you a fantastic views of the Wishing Star Lake.

There are two routes – one is to the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel Dock (only for the hotel guests), the other is to the Shanghai Village Dock (15 yuan.)

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Have fun at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

We always thought of the hotel as just a place to sleep. But there is a lot to experience just in the hotel itself.

First of all, it's one of the best places to meet your Disney friends with air conditioners. Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy, Goofy and Pluto, Chip and Dale, could appear in the hotel lobby at any time.

You are welcome to take photos with them, the queue is quite short compared to the one in the park – a great choice to skip the line and the heat outside.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Or it could be that magic moment that you see Pajama Mickey at the executive floor. It's the one and only place he appears in the Shanghai Disneyland Resort.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

A highlight is the Disneyland firework show.

On the eighth floor of the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Aurora boasts a magnificent panoramic view of the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

When the fireworks start, the music simulcasts in the restaurant. It really brings an unforgettable moment with tasty delicacies and the fireworks.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Don't not miss the new Donald Duck Celebration Room in your staycation – a room full of Donald and Daisy-themed decorations. And you'll get a variety of Donald Duck-themed souvenirs including sleep masks, slippers, towels and luggage covers.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

What's more, the garden of the hotel is a great place to take photos with blooming roses. The Hakuna Matata Oasis, inspired by the classic Disney animated film "The Lion King," is hidden in the garden, with a savanna-themed water play area and a hedge maze.