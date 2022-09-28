Feature / Travel

Changhe Street to be restored and rejuvenated

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  22:49 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0
Dating back to the Song Dynasty, Hangzhou's Changhe Street is a standing homage to history and culture. Now undergoing renewal, it's set to become a new landmark in the city.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  22:49 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0

Binjiang District might be the epitome of modern-day Hangzhou. It's invigorated, diversified and chic, alluring high-tech companies, startups, as well as young people.

On the contrary, Changhe Street looks like a secluded nook in Binjiang, as it's dwarfed by the huge new tower blocks. Its black-roofed and white-wall ancient folk houses have witnessed the city's bygone eras and watched history unfold.

Now the Binjiang government has invited professionals to restore the buildings and rejuvenate the old street. After its renewal, Changhe Street will offer people a getaway from the concrete jungles.

The street was listed as a protected unit in Hangzhou by virtue of preserved Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasty houses, featuring carved beams, painted rafters and sculptured eaves.

"The beams and rafters are half embedded into the walls. It's a type of traditional building method in Changhe," said Zhang Wei, an expert from the Zhejiang Province Institute of Architecture and Design and Research.

Changhe Street to be restored and rejuvenated
Ti Gong

Black-roofed and white-wall houses in Binjiang District's Changhe Street

"The restoration plans varied according to different houses. Some have rotten structures. We retained the surface sculptures but replaced the rotten parts in a bid to maintain the original design."

In the region's history, 24 members of the Lai family became jinshi, or "advanced scholars," meaning a graduate who passed the imperial exam from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to Qing Dynasty.

In late Qing, the Meilin Academy was erected in Changhe, which broke from the patriarchal clan tradition. That was considered a breakthrough in local education.

Formerly, Changhe was a prosperous town flanked with outlets selling local delicacies and handicrafts. But rapid urban development swallowed it up and encircled it with modern buildings.

The living conditions worsened year by year, turning the area into an urban eyesore. In an effort to raise the well-being of residents and living standards, the government upgraded underground wires and tubes, added green areas and renovated houses.

In the future, the local government will establish a cultural space that integrates local crafts, intangible heritage and academic research. Visitors can experience craftsmanship, sip tea and learn about local culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     