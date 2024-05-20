Coastal paradise offers a warm welcome to tourists from Shanghai

The Ningbo Xiangshan Culture and Tourism (Shanghai) Promotion Center is unveiled as the county in Zhejiang Province seeks closer cooperation with Shanghai in culture and tourism.

Xiangshan County in Ningbo City, known for its picturesque coastal scenery, sumptuous seafood banquets and charming fishing culture, launched a shuttle bus service to and from Shanghai and an array of activities on China Tourism Day on Sunday.

The bus service at Shanghai's downtown People's Square operates three days per week.

The Ningbo Xiangshan Culture and Tourism (Shanghai) Promotion Center was also unveiled as the county in Zhejiang Province seeks closer cooperation with Shanghai in culture and tourism sector.

The county boasts one-eighth of Zhejiang's coastline (998 kilometers), 505 islands and 25 golden beaches, making it a coastal paradise with stunning scenery.

The 2024 Xiangshan large yellow croaker market kicked off in Huangbi'ao Town over the weekend, cooking up a seafood banquet.

It features yellow croaker tastings, marine study tours, chef competition and a fish lantern show.

Flying China, a program which encourages drone enthusiasts to capture the beauty of the nation on camera, started at the same time with Xiangshan the first leg.

"We expect people to discover Xiangshan's beauty from a brand new angle," said Wu Yongjian, director of the Xiangshan County Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau.

Another activity seeking 10 examples of Xiangshan scenery and 10 culture and tourism scenes will run through the end of June, inviting the public to explore and record Xiangshan.

Xiangshan is dotted with an array of tourist attractions such as Xiangshan Global Studios, Ningbo Songlanshan Tourist Holiday Resort, Ancient City of Shipu Fishing Port, China Marine Fishing Museum, Hua'ao Island, Donghai Banbianshan Tourist Holiday Resort, Tantoushan Island, Yeongam Volcanic Peak Scenic Spot, and Our Sea Water Park.

Resorts and attractions in Xiangshan offer a wide range of experiences that include motorboating, yachting, sailing, fishing and cruises, making the county one of the best seaside destinations in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The county is also a paradise for foodies. The seas around Xiangshan are home to over 440 species of fish, 110 species of shellfish and 80 species of crustaceans and its sixteen-course seafood feast made with the freshest seafood is famous.

Salt-marinated fresh shrimps, braised bamboo shoots, oysters with ginger sauce, rice cakes with sea algae, and white-sliced goose are some signature delicacies of the county.

The history of fishing in Xiangshan dates back more than 6,000 years.

Routes of Xiangshan:

Experience fishing culture: Songlanshan Tourist Resort, sand playing and beach experience (松兰山旅游度假区) – Ancient City of Shipu Fishing Port, explore the thousand-year-old fishing culture (石浦渔港古城) – China Fishing Village, experience beach camping (中国渔村) – Dongmen Fishing Village, experience fisherman's life and live at an island homestay (东门渔村)

A parent-child journey: China Hiin City, immerse in the experiential research (中国海影城) – Banbianshan Tourist Resort, experience ocean movement (半边山旅游度假区) – Ancient City of Shipu Fishing Port, explore the thousand-year-old fishing culture (石浦渔港古城) – China Marine Fishing Museum, learn coastal sites and fishing village marks (中国渔文化海洋馆) – Dongmen Island, fishing stories told (东门岛)

An unlimited film tour: Xiangshan Global Studios (象山影视城) – China Hiin City (中国海影城) – Ancient City of Shipu Fishing Port (石浦渔港古城) – Shipu Weather Station (石浦气象站) – Dongdan Village (东旦村) – Songlanshan Tourist Resort (松兰山旅游度假区) – Asian Games Sailing Center (亚帆中心)

