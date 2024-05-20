﻿
Feature / Travel

Tourism festival offers wild wonders of Yancheng

Tourism routes that string iconic attractions in Shanghai and Yancheng were released and designed to lure inbound travelers, according to Yancheng officials.
The Red-Crowned Crane Yellow Sea Wetland Tourism Festival opened in Yancheng neighboring Jiangsu Province over the weekend on China Tourism Day, offering inbound tourism routes and activities.

Tourism routes that string iconic attractions in Shanghai and Yancheng were released and designed to lure inbound travelers, according to Yancheng officials.

Ti Gong

Yancheng is a paradise for wildlife.

They have been put online on the platform of China's global travel service provider Trip.com in its English version.

As part of the festival, Yancheng will invite tourists from home and abroad to taste its unique flavor by cooking up seafood banquets and bazaars serving local snacks such as lotus root starch dumplings, fried fish balls, and fish soup noodle on Xinfeng 920 Old Street through late August.

Ti Gong

Deer, or milu, are part of the Yancheng wildlife.

There is also a display of intangible cultural heritage and camping activities.

A deer king championship is scheduled to be held in June at Chinese Milu Park in Yancheng with an international live broadcast.

Several thousand milu now live in the reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ti Gong

An international guest takes part in a cultural exchange program

As a highlight of the festival, a youth power art week began at Yancheng Art Museum, comprising a calligraphy exhibition, fashion shows, and bazaars, to run through May 26.

When traditional Chinese opera met Western ballet, the East-meets-West approach fascinated people.

As Yancheng is a paradise for wildlife, tours to observe red-crowned crave and milu will be held during the festival.

Ti Gong

The delicacy in Yancheng

Inbound Tourism Route: Encounter the charms of Shanghai and Yancheng

Route 1: D1 Shanghai → Ocean Bay Ecological Tourism Scenic Area → European Style Street → Salt Cube Radio and Television Tower

D2 Jiulongkou Scenic Area → Huanghai Forest Park → Tiaozini Scenic Area

D3 Chinese Milu Park & Red-crowned Crane Wetland Ecotourism Area

D4 Yancheng Museum and Chinese Begonia Garden → Dutch Flower Sea

Route 2: D1 The Bund → City God Temple

D2 Nanjing Road → Oriental Pearl Tower → Huangpu River cruise

D3 Travel to Yancheng → Chinese Milu Park

D4 Dutch Flower Sea

Ti Gong

A poster advertises Yancheng's attractions.

