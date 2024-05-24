﻿
Shanghai's biodiversity: Join the urban conservation plan now

Hu Jun
﻿ Liu Jieyun
Hu Jun Liu Jieyun
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-24
This year's theme for the International Day for Biodiversity is "Be part of the Plan," which serves as a call to action for everyone to contribute to biodiversity conservation.
In the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, the wild coexists with the urban landscape.

With thoughtful design and adaptive management, urban habitats can indeed become a crucial component in the pursuit of biodiversity conservation.

This year's theme for the International Day for Biodiversity (IDB) is "Be part of the Plan," which serves as a call to action for everyone to contribute to the cause. It reminds us that each of us has a role to play in fostering an environment that is more welcoming to our wild neighbors in the city.

Jane Goodall, renowned for her work in conservation, once said, "Only through understanding can we care; only through caring can we take action." Start by getting to know the wild neighbors that share our urban spaces.

Edited by Hu Jun. Reported by Liu Jieyun.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
