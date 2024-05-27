Letter from Cambodia: Arina makes a long-awaited visit

It's 40 degrees and the air is oppressively humid. I'm in the capital of Cambodia – Phnom Penh. I get into the car, ready for the five-hour drive to Siem Reap. Adventure awaits.

I once watched a popular travel show and saw Angkor Wat. At the time, I was in Moscow. Siem Reap was about 11,000 kilometers away, or 13 hours by plane, often longer with layovers. From that moment, I was determined to visit this ancient city built in the 12th century by the Khmer King Suryavarman II, and the largest religious monument in the world. Originally constructed as a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Vishnu, it later transformed into a Buddhist site. Its intricate architecture and stunning bas-reliefs depict scenes from Hindu mythology and daily life during the Khmer Empire's zenith. I couldn't explain why, but I felt a deep need to visit this place. This idea stayed with me through the years, and when the perfect opportunity arose, I found myself here.

I arrived at the hotel around midnight. I went to bed and set my alarm for 3:40am. At 4:30, a car came to pick me up to take me to see the sunrise at Angkor Wat. Witnessing the sunrise over Angkor Wat is one of the most special and powerful experiences you can have here. From a metaphysical standpoint, sunrise is one of the most potent times of the day. As the saying goes, "the darkest hour is just before dawn," a reminder that after every crisis, there's always a rebirth. The sun rises every day as a reminder of the constancy and immutability of natural cycles, new opportunities, and the chance to start fresh.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

At 5:50am, I saw the red orb of the sun gradually rising, and a wave of happiness washed over me. "I'm here, living my dream." When I travel, I always set an intention. Sometimes it's to find answers to inner questions or to test myself. Other times, I seek inspiration. Do I ever travel without a purpose? Not really. To get somewhere, you need to know where you're going. But I always leave room for improvisation and see what the journey brings. This trip was a spiritual journey for me. I entered Angkor Wat with a few questions in mind, hoping to find answers.

Angkor Wat's architecture unfolds across three distinct levels, each imbued with profound symbolism. At the ground level, vast galleries and courtyards sprawl, representing the earthly realm and the material world. Ascending to the second level, visitors encounter a labyrinth of corridors adorned with intricate bas-reliefs, depicting celestial beings, mythical creatures, and epic tales from Hindu mythology. Here, the temple bridges the earthly and celestial realms, inviting contemplation on the interconnectedness of existence. Finally, at the summit, the towering central tower rises majestically, symbolizing Mount Meru, the cosmic axis linking heaven and earth. From this lofty vantage point, one can gaze out across the surrounding landscape, experiencing a profound sense of spiritual elevation and transcendence. As visitors traverse Angkor Wat's three levels, they are guided on a symbolic journey from the mundane to the divine, mirroring the soul's ascent towards enlightenment.

Kampong Phluk

The next day, I embarked on a journey to a floating village, Kampong Phluk. Having seen images of the lake and its captivating sunset, I anticipated capturing some remarkable shots. I didn't expect to encounter a genuine village, with a way of life completely unlike anything I had ever experienced. Accompanied by a group of tourists, we found ourselves unexpectedly halted in a peculiar place – all the houses elevated on tall stilts, resembling multi-story buildings. "What is this?" I inquired. It turned out that periodically, water from the reservoir inundates the shores, a phenomenon the locals have adapted to. Consequently, there's hardly any electricity, hence no Internet access. The initial shock was palpable.

My journey, spanning far and wide, revolves around connecting with people, embracing their unique stories that transcend words and can be understood through the universal language of the eyes. It's a journey from the Far East aimed at unraveling the inherent beauty within every individual. Each person carries a narrative that speaks volumes without uttering a single word – a testament to the universality of human connection.

As I meandered through the village, I witnessed scenes of familial warmth – parents tenderly embracing their children, proudly displaying their day's catch, children engrossed in a game of basketball, and locals expertly preparing fish over an open fire. Each moment offered a glimpse into a life vastly different from my own. By chance, I stumbled upon a school, its walls adorned with incomprehensible formulas and notes. Amidst this scholarly atmosphere, I encountered two boys diligently working on their homework. Engaging them in conversation, I learned of their aspirations. They were eager to pursue their dreams, one of them expressing a desire to become a doctor.

I was fortunate to have amazing teachers and access to a quality education. It sparked in me a deep desire to pay it forward, to offer others the same belief and opportunities they need. So, I bought notebooks and pencils for the children. It was just a small gesture, but I believe in the power of small steps. Helping someone today, even in a small way, can lead to significant changes.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Have you ever noticed how different places bring out different sides of us? It's like each country has its own way of shaping us, revealing unique traits. In this particular place, I felt a strong calling to serve. I don't mean to sound grandiose. It's just that I had this overwhelming urge to give, without expecting anything in return. Because when you give from the heart, you don't need anything back. You just give because you feel compelled to. It's about making someone's life a little better, just as others once did for me. And that, I believe, creates a ripple effect of kindness in the world.

People of Kampong Phluk