Feature / Travel

How to get to your destination from Hongqiao airport

  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
Today, Arina arrived at the Shanghai's Hongqiao Airport, which is one of the oldest airports in China. Overseas flights usually land at the terminal one of Hongqiao.
  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Arina Yakupova. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Zhong Youyang, Shen Xinyi. Reported by Arina Yakupova, Lan Xuefan. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Today, Arina arrived at the Shanghai's Hongqiao Airport, which is one of the oldest airports in China. Overseas flights usually land at the terminal one of Hongqiao. Let's follow Arina to find out how to get to your destination from Hongqiao airport.

And don't forget to watch our episode about Pudong Airport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Hongqiao Airport
Hongqiao
Pudong Airport
Pudong
Special Reports
