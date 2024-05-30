French theme park operator trials immersive theater in Shanghai

Puy du Fou, a major theme park operator known for historical presentations, has started trial operation of an immersive theater, where audience members become main protagonists.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Puy du Fou, a major theme park operator in France known for its historical presentations, started trial operation of an immersive theater in Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District on Wednesday.

The project, with more than 650 million yuan (US$89.65 million) in investment, takes up 46,000 square meters in the west pavilion of the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center.

It features a giant theater, themed catering, a cafe, and cultural and entertainment amenities, creating a film-like immersive experience.

It is expected to draw 1.2 million visits annually.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The project comprises approximately 150 actors and 50 large-scale film scenes with 26,000 vintage-style objects. The audience will act as the principal protagonists on an exploration journey and will make choices during their adventures.

The theater's 12,111-sqm indoor performance area has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest for an immersive theater.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hours: 6pm-9pm Monday - Friday, 11am-2pm, 6pm-9pm weekends

Venue: Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center

Address: 66 Caobao Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区漕宝路66号

Admission: 298 yuan per person