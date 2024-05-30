French theme park operator trials immersive theater in Shanghai
Puy du Fou, a major theme park operator in France known for its historical presentations, started trial operation of an immersive theater in Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District on Wednesday.
The project, with more than 650 million yuan (US$89.65 million) in investment, takes up 46,000 square meters in the west pavilion of the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center.
It features a giant theater, themed catering, a cafe, and cultural and entertainment amenities, creating a film-like immersive experience.
It is expected to draw 1.2 million visits annually.
The project comprises approximately 150 actors and 50 large-scale film scenes with 26,000 vintage-style objects. The audience will act as the principal protagonists on an exploration journey and will make choices during their adventures.
The theater's 12,111-sqm indoor performance area has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest for an immersive theater.
Hours: 6pm-9pm Monday - Friday, 11am-2pm, 6pm-9pm weekends
Venue: Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center
Address: 66 Caobao Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区漕宝路66号
Admission: 298 yuan per person