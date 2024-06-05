Meet the Hutchinsons: a British family traveling in China
A family of five from the UK demonstrate to foreign netizens how easy it is to travel and live in China.
Come to hear the story of the Hutchinsons' tour in China! The Hutchinsons, a family of five from the UK demonstrate to foreign netizens how easy it is to travel and live in China, and they evaluated the cities as being "safe, beautiful and amazing."
