Yuyuan Garden plays host to beautiful Bayi

﻿ Hu Min
  14:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
Exhibits and performances at Yuyuan Garden captured the breathtaking scenery and intangible cultural assets of Bayi District in Nyingchi, Xizang Autonomous Region.
﻿ Hu Min
The intangible cultural heritage and spectacular tourism resources of Bayi District in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, were showcased in Yuyuan Garden in Huangpu District on Sunday, wowing residents and tourists from home and abroad with a cultural and tourism feast.

Despite the rain, tourists were able to enjoy Xizang-style calligraphy while local entertainers performed pop-up folk dances and songs, as well as staged folk costume fashion shows in Yuyuan and at the Bund.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A performance at the Yuyuan Garden.

Locals clad in traditional Xizang attire also performed the Guozhuang dance, a popular tradition in the autonomous territory, drawing large crowds.

Residents of Shanghai were invited to appreciate Bayi's spectacular scenery, savor its delights, and experience the richness of its intangible cultural legacy.

Ti Gong

Foreigners get calligraphy artwork.

Local calligraphy works were presented as gifts. The event attracted about 10,000 people, Bayi's tourism officials said.

Nyingchi is famous for its dreamy pink visual feast of peaches, whereas Bayi's Gala Village is known in Xizang as the "First Village of Peach Blossoms."

Lulang Township, dubbed the "Switzerland of the East," is in Bayi and is known for its large-scale, year-round green, lush, and pristine woods, as well as azaleas that bloom all over the mountains. In June, the alpine meadow of Lulang brims with green grass and wildflowers, creating a beautiful image. It is also a summer resort where visitors ride horses and enjoy hiking and archery in a sea of flowers and meadows.

Ti Gong

A peach blossom in Bayi

Other attractions in the district include Bonri Holy Mountain, a sacred mountain on the Yarlung Zangbo River's northern bank, and Kading Valley Scenic Area, a tiny forested park with a 200-meter-high waterfall.

Until the end of August, all tourist attractions in Bayi will provide free admission to students who took China's college entrance examinations this year.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Foreigners enjoy a performance in the rain.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Practicing calligraphy.

Ti Gong

Magnificent Bayi

Ti Gong

A dance performance

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Yuyuan Garden
Follow Us

