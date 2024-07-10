Hangzhou protects and nurtures history through preservation of ancient trees

The Second Hangzhou Old and Famous Trees Exhibition is underway through November 30.

The Bamboo-lined Path at Yunqi (云栖竹径) has been popular with hikers for many years. It offers serenity and shade on summer days. Both sides of the trail are flanked by tall bamboo and ancient trees, resulting in temperatures 2 or 3 degrees Celsius lower than the surrounding area. This scenic area has been an education center to share knowledge of foliage for years and it boasts some centuries-old trees. Now, the 2nd Hangzhou Old and Famous Trees Exhibition is underway there through November 30. Yunqi is scattered with gingkos, dawn redwood, golden soapberry, scarlet maples and Chinese sweetgums. In autumn, the foliage develops captivating red and yellow hues. According to statistics released by the local authorities, Hangzhou has around 29,000 trees older than 100 years, and the oldest is up to 1,400 years. Yunqi boasts three 1,030-year-old Chinese sweetgum and abundant sweetgum varieties, namely fengxiang (枫香), jizhuaqi (鸡爪槭), dahongyefeng (大红叶枫) and shanhongyefeng (山红叶枫). Sweetgum leaves are typically three-lobed, although they can also be five or seven-lobed. The leaves grow in an alternating arrangement, palmately-veined and with serrated margins, giving them a distinctive appearance.

In China, people believe old trees can bestow blessings. The towering tree is a symbol of nostalgia for people who have left their hometowns. Protecting trees protects people's memories. People also believe old trees can carry their messages to the gods. During the exhibition, organizers set up prayer installations around the three millennium-old sweetgums. The Regulation of Protecting Hangzhou's Old Trees came into effect on February 1, which brings all the old trees under the umbrella of the law. The regulation requires local departments to inspect ancient trees aged above 500 years at least once per month. Those aged between 100 to 500 years should be checked at least once every three months. Ancient trees are considered living proof of a city, since they have witnessed historical and social changes. Meanwhile, they are also living materials for professionals to learn about geological and environmental changes and local plant biology. For years, the Hangzhou government has recruited a group of professionals to protect the city's old trees in an effort to preserve these salient witnesses. Experts use advanced machine and software applications to detect and analyze issues, which greatly boosts efficiency. Next month, organizers will launch an online "trees' doctors" activity in partnership with Alibaba's Ant Forest, a mobile game on Alipay to turn users' low-carbon deeds, such as recycling clothes and biking to work, into real trees planted in areas in need of reforestation. The online activity is hoped to enhance social awareness of protecting ancient trees. Netizens can take part on the Ant Forest platform, learning about the protection, rejuvenation and utilization work by the Hangzhou government. Ant Forest will release the intellectual property digital skins involving ancient trees, which can be used to decorate user's Ant Forest page.

