﻿
Feature / Travel

Lanterns, LEDs and installations light up Hanxiang Water Garden

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  10:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0
As night falls and the stars twinkle, Hanxiang Water Garden in Minhang District dazzles with a light show that transforms the classical garden with layers of light and shadow.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  10:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0

Spectacular lights have been switched on at Hanxiang Water Garden in Minhang District with the opening of a dazzling light show, adding a kaleidoscope of light to the park on summer nights.

As night falls and the stars begin to twinkle, the water park radiates a unique charm. The glittering light show has transformed the entire Jiangnan (lower part of the Yangtze River)-style classical garden into a huge visual art canvas, covered with layers of light and shadow.

Lanterns, LEDs and installations light up Hanxiang Water Garden
Ti Gong

Hanxiang Water Garden is lit up at night.

The park features antique-style bridges and architecture, ancient trees, and rocks in a variety of shapes by the Huangpu River. These have been blended with three-dimensional experience scenes, presenting a unique night journey for visitors.

The show uses nearly 220,000 LED lights and large-scale light installations.

Lanterns, LEDs and installations light up Hanxiang Water Garden
Ti Gong

Light shows add to the tranquil scenery.

The lights have created the scenery of "Dreaming Fireflies," evoking people's childhood memories, while the "Happy Planet" area simulates a vast galaxy, with the stars shining brightly, making it a perfect photo taking spot.

The "Lotus Pond by Moonlight" attraction will take visitors to a tranquil world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Lanterns, LEDs and installations light up Hanxiang Water Garden
Ti Gong

The garden glows when illuminated.

The light show aims to provide citizens and tourists with a new ideal place to enjoy the summer nights in Shanghai and to create a benchmark brand project for the night life in Minhang District. The garden has extended its opening hours to 10pm this summer towards the goal.

A wide range of activities as been scheduled, such as a "Bubble Battle" for children, and canoeing and paddleboarding led by national-level coaches. Visitors can also shuttle between the sparkling water surface and the antique corridor bridges, or camp out, complete with barbecue meas.

At the River Garden, people are able to sink their teeth into traditional Maqiao delicacies.

Lanterns, LEDs and installations light up Hanxiang Water Garden
Ti Gong

Lanterns decorate the garden.

If you go:

Opening hours: 8am - 10pm, with lights switched on at 7pm (the light show runs through October 31)

Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District 上海市闵行区江川路3805号

Tel: 021-54725611

Lanterns, LEDs and installations light up Hanxiang Water Garden
Ti Gong

The garden is lit up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu River
Yangtze River
Minhang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     