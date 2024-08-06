Lanterns, LEDs and installations light up Hanxiang Water Garden

As night falls and the stars twinkle, Hanxiang Water Garden in Minhang District dazzles with a light show that transforms the classical garden with layers of light and shadow.

Spectacular lights have been switched on at Hanxiang Water Garden in Minhang District with the opening of a dazzling light show, adding a kaleidoscope of light to the park on summer nights. As night falls and the stars begin to twinkle, the water park radiates a unique charm. The glittering light show has transformed the entire Jiangnan (lower part of the Yangtze River)-style classical garden into a huge visual art canvas, covered with layers of light and shadow.

Ti Gong

The park features antique-style bridges and architecture, ancient trees, and rocks in a variety of shapes by the Huangpu River. These have been blended with three-dimensional experience scenes, presenting a unique night journey for visitors.

The show uses nearly 220,000 LED lights and large-scale light installations.

Ti Gong

The lights have created the scenery of "Dreaming Fireflies," evoking people's childhood memories, while the "Happy Planet" area simulates a vast galaxy, with the stars shining brightly, making it a perfect photo taking spot. The "Lotus Pond by Moonlight" attraction will take visitors to a tranquil world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Ti Gong

The light show aims to provide citizens and tourists with a new ideal place to enjoy the summer nights in Shanghai and to create a benchmark brand project for the night life in Minhang District. The garden has extended its opening hours to 10pm this summer towards the goal.

A wide range of activities as been scheduled, such as a "Bubble Battle" for children, and canoeing and paddleboarding led by national-level coaches. Visitors can also shuttle between the sparkling water surface and the antique corridor bridges, or camp out, complete with barbecue meas. At the River Garden, people are able to sink their teeth into traditional Maqiao delicacies.

Ti Gong

If you go: Opening hours: 8am - 10pm, with lights switched on at 7pm (the light show runs through October 31) Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District 上海市闵行区江川路3805号 Tel: 021-54725611