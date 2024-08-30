WATCH: East Meets South: Exploring São Paulo and Brasília

This year marks the 50th anniversary of official relations between China and Brazil, two countries that are nearly as far away from each other geographically as possible.

Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham took the mammoth challenge of flying 30 hours, half way around the globe, to check out three of that country's cities in search of interesting stories and people.

Check out the first two cities, São Paulo and the capital Brasília, through Andy's colorful and fascinating short documentaries.