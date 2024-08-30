Delta tourism gets a boost with multi-ride ticket

China Railway has released a multi-ride ticket connecting Hangzhou, Thousand Islands Lake and Yellow Mountain, which is expected to boost tourism in the Yangtze River Delta.

China Railway has launched the Hangzhou – Thousand Islands Lake – Yellow Mountain multi-ride ticket to boost tourism in the Yangtze River Delta. The ticket, which is available on the online ticketing platform 12306, allows passengers three rides in seven days: Hangzhou – Thousand Islands Lake, Thousand Islands Lake – Yellow Mountain and Yellow Mountain – Hangzhou. It's a popular way for travelers to take in the lake scenery, climb a mountain, and then return to Hangzhou. Hangzhou and Anhui Province's Huangshan, home to the Yellow Mountain, have been working together to develop a world-class ecological and cultural tourism corridor since 2022. Huangshan and the western section of Hangzhou were historically part of the Huizhou region. As early as the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), traders established a trail connecting Hangzhou's Tianmu Mountain and Huangshan's Yellow Mountain for trade. Centuries ago, people settled and built a business empire along the well-traveled route. According to historical records, tea was the top commodity on the list. Due to its geography and humid atmosphere, mist envelopes the Yellow Mountain for much of the year. It's a fertile setting for tea cultivation, producing local Qimen and Maofeng tea varieties, which are prized throughout China for their aromatic, gentle flavor.

Imaginechina

In addition to tea, the old Huizhou specialty were the "four treasures for a scholar's study," namely brushes, ink sticks, ink stones and rice paper. Today, Huangshan still produces the first three, while rice paper production has shifted to Xuancheng in southeastern Anhui Province. Previously, travelers had to buy three separate tickets, costing at least 236 yuan (US$33). Now they can buy the three rides on a single ticket for 210 yuan. It is both cost-effective and valid for seven days. However, passengers must make reservations for their seats. If they fail to make the trip within 30 days, they can claim a full refund, unlike with a regular ticket. The rides follow the 265-kilometer-long Hanghuang high-speed railway, connecting Hangzhou with Huangshan at the base of the Yellow Mountain in neighboring Anhui Province. Among the 10 stations along the line, six are located in Hangzhou: Hangzhou East, Hangzhou South, Fuyang, Tonglu, Jiande and Chun'an, which is near the scenic Thousand Islands Lake. Previously, it took hours of driving from Hangzhou to reach the lakes, mountains and historic villages in Huangshan. Nowadays, residents of Hangzhou could reach the Yellow Mountain in one and a half hours. People in Shanghai, Ningbo and Nanjing can also take a shortcut to the mountain and scenic spots along the route, such as the Thousand Island Lake in Chun'an, and the Xidi Ancient Town and Hongcun Village in Huangshan.

Imaginechina