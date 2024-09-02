Hyatt Hotels debuts luxury Alila brand in Shanghai

Hyatt Hotels Corporation debuts the luxury Alila brand in Shanghai in September, introducing its first urban resort in China. Located on Weihai Road in Jing'an District, Alila Shanghai will offer a tranquil retreat in the city's heart, combining Alila's focus on local culture and sustainable luxury with Shanghai's vibrant energy.

Alila, meaning "surprise" in Sanskrit, is known for creating inspiring experiences rooted in local culture and sustainability. The hotel features 186 rooms, including 94 uniquely designed suites, blending Shanghai's cultural heritage with modern, nature-inspired design by Horizontal Design Studio.

Sustainability is central to Alila Shanghai. It is the first hotel in China to use the NORDAQ water bottling system, replacing plastic bottles with reusable glass containers. The hotel also repurposes Nespresso coffee grounds as compost for organic produce used in its restaurants.

Alila Shanghai prioritizes cultural immersion, offering a diverse array of dining options that include a Shanghainese restaurant, a Japanese grill, a tea lounge, and a rooftop bar with panoramic views of Zhangyuan. The hotel's design embodies traditional Shanghainese culture through the incorporation of Shikumen architectural elements and vintage photographs of old Shanghai.