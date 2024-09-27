Homie Hunt Ep.1: Ben's adventures on Shanghai street in search of American friends
17:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-27 0
Ever dreamt of stumbling upon a familiar face while exploring a foreign city? In our new series, Homie Hunt, we will make that happen! Join Ben from Los Angeles as he navigates the bustling streets of Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, seeking out unexpected encounters with fellow Americans.
