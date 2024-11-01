Homestay accommodation mushrooms in Zhejiang Province

Shaoxing, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, known for its picturesque lakes and yellow wine, has stepped up efforts to develop its homestay industry and boost tourism innovation.

Minsu (the Chinese version of B&B) are not only an important part of rural tourism but also a vivid carrier of local history, culture, and sentiment. The city of Shaoxing, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, known for its picturesque lakes and intoxicating yellow wine, has stepped up efforts to develop its homestay industry and boost tourism innovation. In Zhejiang, homestays are mushrooming in recent years and have significantly bolstered the development of rural tourism. A 1,000-homestay development campaign which aims to explore and develop innovative and representative accommodation products has been rolled out in the province. In Shaoxing, there is a collection of homestays that blend the millennia-old cultural heritage of the ancient city with the poetic charm of the Jiangnan (south of the lower part of Yangtze River) and the daily life of its citizens.

These homestays possess ancient charm while maintaining a sense of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle. Themed homestays are a significant feature of Shaoxing's minsu culture. Some are located at old houses with the most authentic Jiangnan watertown flavor maintained and some incorporate the unique cultural elements of yellow wine and Lu Xun, a leading figure in 20th-century Chinese literature, as Shaoxing is the hometown of the renowned Chinese writer. Many others are hidden deep in the mountains, resembling the Peach Blossom Land.

A homestay competition was held in Shaoxing recently, which focused on eight core elements such as theme, host, story, family feast, souvenir, and memories, to comprehensively examine the creativity, culture, and service quality of homestays in the city. The purpose of the competition was to explore and showcase the unique style and innovative strength of Shaoxing homestay owners, and inject new vitality into the integrated development of Shaoxing's cultural and tourism industries.

Nearly 30 homestay practitioners from the city gathered for the competition, demonstrating the uniqueness, expressiveness, and extensibility of the homestay industry through vivid storytelling. Jingling Town in Xinchang County is situated on the golden tourism route of eastern Zhejiang, adjacent to the 4A-level scenic spot, Chuanyan Nineteen Peaks. Leveraging its natural endowments and resource advantages, the town has aggregated and operated 117 homestays and agritourism businesses, with the total output value of the industry exceeding 40 million yuan (US$5.6 million).

