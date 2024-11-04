﻿
Feature / Travel

Qingpu lists lots of attractions for CIIE visitors

District caters to attendees from around the world at 7th China International Import Expo with a choice of must-visit destinations and shopping venues to coincide with the event.
Ti Gong

A traditional Chinese opera performance in Qingpu

Qingpu District has released a list of must-visit destinations and shopping venues on Monday to coincide with the 7th China International Import Expo.

Jiaobai (wild rice shoots) with a variety of cooking methods such as braising and steaming, strawberry, rice, fish from Dianshan Lake, known as a fertile "land of fish and rice," Dianshan Lake hairy crab, apo zong (sticky rice dumplings), Jinze dried bean curd, and smoked green beans are on the list of must-eat local delicacies.

Ti Gong

Traditional performaers at the Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival's closing ceremony.

The must-visit tourist attractions include:

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 朱家角古镇 (555 Kezhiyuan Road, 朱家角古镇课植园路555号)

Kezhi Garden 课植园 (109-113 Xijing Street 西井街109-113)

Hexin Garden 和心园 (79 Xijing Street, 西井街79号)

Shanghai Helong Art Gallery 上海市鹤龙美术馆 (222 Beida Street 北大街222号)

Qing Post Office 朱家角大清邮局 (35 Xihu Street 西湖街35号)

Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) 上海大观园 (701 Jinshang Highway, 金商公路701号)

Lianyi Loquat Park 上海联怡枇杷乐园 (7166 Waiqingsong Highway, 外青松公路7166号)

Oriental Green Land 东方绿舟 (6888 Huqingping Highway 沪青平公路6888号)

Shanghai Zhangma Scenic Area 上海张马景区 (2119 Shentai Road 沈太路2119号)

Jinze Ancient Town 上海金泽古镇 (33 Yingxiang Street 迎祥街33号)

Fuquan Mountain Archeological Site 福泉山遗址景区 (658 Fuquanshan Road, 福泉山路658号)

Shanghai Songze Site Museum 上海崧泽遗址博物馆 (3993 Huqingping Highway 沪青平公路3993号)

Qingxi Country Park 青西郊野公园 (500 Zilian Road, 紫莲路500号),

Shanghai Panlong Tiandi 上海蟠龙天地 (No.8, Lane 123, Panding Road 蟠鼎路123弄8号)

Hemu Water Street 和睦水街 (195 Hemu Road, 和睦路195号).

The shopping venues include:

Panlong Tiandi

Qingpu Wuyue Plaza

Wanda Mall

Bailian Outlets Qingpu

Lido Town

Ti Gong

A band performance during the Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Shanghai Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival wrapped up on Monday afternoon.

During the monthlong festival the district received approximately 3.4623 million visits by tourists, a year-on-year increase of 12.58 percent, reaping tourism revenue of about 1.916 billion yuan (US$267 million), a growth of 9.35 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
