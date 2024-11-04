Qingpu lists lots of attractions for CIIE visitors

Qingpu District has released a list of must-visit destinations and shopping venues on Monday to coincide with the 7th China International Import Expo.

Jiaobai (wild rice shoots) with a variety of cooking methods such as braising and steaming, strawberry, rice, fish from Dianshan Lake, known as a fertile "land of fish and rice," Dianshan Lake hairy crab, apo zong (sticky rice dumplings), Jinze dried bean curd, and smoked green beans are on the list of must-eat local delicacies.