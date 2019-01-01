﻿
Feature / Travel

Wild Shanghai EP13: Discovering Shanghai's largest greenhouse

﻿ Liu Jieyun
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Dai Qian
Liu Jieyun Hu Jun Dai Qian
  13:56 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Covering about 22,000 square meters, this sprawling urban oasis features three pavilions: Sand Mirage, Cloud Forest, and Cloud Canyon. Follow us to check out its hidden treasure!
﻿ Liu Jieyun
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Dai Qian
Liu Jieyun Hu Jun Dai Qian
  13:56 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0

Nestled in the heart of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, adjacent to the tranquil central lake and flanked by the twin hills, is the Shanghai Greenhouse. Covering approximately 22,000 square meters, this sprawling urban oasis features three distinct themed pavilions: Sand Mirage, Cloud Forest, and Cloud Canyon.

Each pavilion is designed to represent a unique plant habitat. Visitors can explore arid tropical environments, shaded tropical retreats, and sun-drenched tropical gardens.

Highlights include towering specimens such as the saguaro cactus, one of the tallest cacti in the world; the notoriously poisonous upas trees; and the baobab trees, often called the "tree of life."

Follow us to check out the hidden treasure of this largest greenhouse in the city!

Shot by Hu Jun, Liu Jieyun, Dai Qian. Edited by Hu Jun. Subtitles by Hu Jun, Liu Jieyun.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Nestle
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     