Wild Shanghai EP13: Discovering Shanghai's largest greenhouse

Nestled in the heart of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, adjacent to the tranquil central lake and flanked by the twin hills, is the Shanghai Greenhouse. Covering approximately 22,000 square meters, this sprawling urban oasis features three distinct themed pavilions: Sand Mirage, Cloud Forest, and Cloud Canyon.

Each pavilion is designed to represent a unique plant habitat. Visitors can explore arid tropical environments, shaded tropical retreats, and sun-drenched tropical gardens.

Highlights include towering specimens such as the saguaro cactus, one of the tallest cacti in the world; the notoriously poisonous upas trees; and the baobab trees, often called the "tree of life."

